    'Pefect' Bitcoin Would Cost $750,000, According to Bitwise

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 3/03/2026 - 19:18
    Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has ignited a debate over Bitcoin’s future, arguing that structural flaws like a lack of privacy and quantum computing risks are preventing the asset from competing with gold.
    'Pefect' Bitcoin Would Cost $750,000, According to Bitwise
    Billionaire investor Ray Dalio recently took aim at Bitcoin despite personally holding the leading cryptocurrency. 

    However, where Dalio sees fundamental flaws, Bitwise President Matt Hougan sees a roadmap to a $750,000 valuation.

    Privacy, quantum risks, and small markets

    During a recent appearance on the All-In podcast, Dalio addressed the widening performance gap between traditional gold and Bitcoin. When asked why Bitcoin hasn't played the safe-haven role many expected, Dalio pointed to several structural issues.

    He pointed to a fundamental lack of financial anonymity as a major headwind: "So, Bitcoin does not have private transactions that can be monitored and then indirectly, perhaps, controlled."

    Dalio also expressed heavy skepticism regarding institutional and sovereign adoption, directly contrasting Bitcoin with traditional reserves:

    "Central banks are not going to want to buy bitcoin and being able to hold it. So, it's not just individuals, it's institutions and so on, but most of you know, and central banks."

    Furthermore, he questioned the network's long-term security in the face of advancing technology. He has noted that "there has been um some question or thoughts of the development of you know new technologies like quantum computing and so on. Can there be issues regarding that?"

    Finally, Dalio argued that the asset is too highly correlated with tech stocks and easily manipulated due to its size.

    A massive opportunity 

    Bitwise President Matt Hougan argued that these exact criticisms are what give Bitcoin its massive future upside.

    "Some hear criticism; I hear opportunity. These are the reasons Bitcoin is 4% of the size of gold. If these critiques did not exist, Bitcoin would already be ~$750,000/coin. I invest in bitcoin in part because I am confident these things will change over time," Hougan said.

    If Bitcoin already offered perfect privacy, boasted a massive market size, was immune to quantum computing, and was actively hoarded by global central banks, it would have already absorbed gold's market share.

    If Bitcoin were to achieve parity with gold's massive market capitalization, a single coin would be valued at roughly $750,000. 

