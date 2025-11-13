Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for November 13

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 13/11/2025 - 13:43
    Can the rate of ZEC remain above $500 this week?
    Advertisement
    Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for November 13
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The rates of most of the coins remain in the red zone today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ZEC/USD

    ZEC is an exception to the rule as its price has risen by 7.42% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ZEC has made a false breakout of the local support of $489.41. However, if the daily bar closes near that mark, bears may again seize the initiative, which may lead to a test of the $470-$480 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of ZEC has also bounced off the support of $440. But the price remains far from key levels, which means none of the sides is dominating. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 11/12/2025 - 15:53
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for November 12
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, sideways trading in the area of $450-$550 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The price is in the middle of the wide channel, between the support of $298 and the resistance of $750. The volume has dropped, which means traders are unlikely to witness sharp ups or downs.

    ZEC is trading at $501 at press time.

    #ZCash Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 13:38
    XRP's ¥30,000,000,000 Spotlight by SBI Chief, What's Behind It?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 13:31
    Shiba Inu Gains Zero as SHIB Price Breaks Historical Deadlock
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Istanbul Blockchain Week returns in June 2026 amid surging crypto adoption in Türkiye
    Phemex unveils new brand identity: A forward-thinking evolution for a user-first future
    Interactive service for choosing a jurisdiction for crypto businesses and startups from Gofaizen & Sherle
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Nov 13, 2025 - 13:43
    Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for November 13
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 13:38
    XRP's ¥30,000,000,000 Spotlight by SBI Chief, What's Behind It?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 13:31
    Shiba Inu Gains Zero as SHIB Price Breaks Historical Deadlock
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD