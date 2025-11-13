Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for November 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins remain in the red zone today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ZEC/USD

ZEC is an exception to the rule as its price has risen by 7.42% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ZEC has made a false breakout of the local support of $489.41. However, if the daily bar closes near that mark, bears may again seize the initiative, which may lead to a test of the $470-$480 range.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of ZEC has also bounced off the support of $440. But the price remains far from key levels, which means none of the sides is dominating.

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $450-$550 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The price is in the middle of the wide channel, between the support of $298 and the resistance of $750. The volume has dropped, which means traders are unlikely to witness sharp ups or downs.

ZEC is trading at $501 at press time.