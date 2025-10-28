XRPScan Announces Countdown to 100 Million Ledgers

Advertisement

XRPScan, the service that provides data about the XRP ledger, has officially started a countdown to 100 million ledgers. At press time, the total number of ledgers stands at 99,828,230.

Previous milestones

The XRP Ledger, which was developed by David Schwartz, Jed McCaleb, and Arthur Britto, went live back in June 2012.

XRPL reached its one-millionth ledger within roughly nine months following its launch.

The 100 millionth ledger is expected to be closed in the near future, given that the network's average close times are roughly five seconds.

As reported by U.Today , the network reached 50 million ledgers in September 2019. The XRPL then added another 10 million within a year.

The popular network then surpassed 80 million ledgers back in May 2023.

Key developments involving XRPL

There have been several developments involving the XRP Ledger in 2025.

For instance, the DynamicNFT Amendment made it possible to mint mutable NFTs.

A new proposal also aims to implement batch transactions on the XRP Ledger, which would make it possible to execute multiple operations simultaneously.

On top of that, Ripple launched an EVM sidechain, allowing XRPL Assets to work with Ethereum-based smart contracts.