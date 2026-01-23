AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP's Worst Sell-off Might Come in February, Here's Why

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 23/01/2026 - 15:58
    XRP is not out of the danger zone yet as historical data shows double-digit sell-off in February.
    XRP's Worst Sell-off Might Come in February, Here's Why
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP has continued its price stagnation as it fell by over 1.3% in the last 24 hours. This pushed its weekly losses to over 7.5% as apprehension set in for market participants ahead of February. Historically, XRP has posted the worst monthly average in the month, and with the price on a steady decline, 2026 might record a massive sell-off.

    XRP price outlook not getting better

    Cryptorank data reveals that in the last 12 years, XRP has only managed to finish in the green four times for the month of February. The remaining eight years have ended in significant losses for the altcoin, with a monthly average of -5.30%. This is because February has one of the highest average sell-offs for the asset.

    A combination of high sell-off and poor price performance appears to be the perfect recipe for another bearish February in 2026.

    In the last five years, for instance, XRP managed to avoid this path only in 2022 and 2024, where it closed 26.3% and 17.1%, respectively. In February 2025, XRP closed down 29.3% to record the second-highest sell-off of the asset in its history. It was surpassed only by the 33.4% drawdown recorded in 2014.

    Article image
    XRP Historical Data | Source: Cryptorank

    Besides historical precedence, XRP’s technical signals are currently bearish. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 41.89 indicates bearish momentum but not oversold. This suggests that the coin could still face further declines before January ends.

    It has been trading below key support levels, which has raised concerns that XRP might see a deeper correction.

    XRP has been fluctuating between a daily low of $1.89 and a high of $1.93 in the last 24 hours. As of press time, XRP exchanges hands at $1.89, which represents a 1.73% decline. The trading volume has also plunged by a massive 41.77% to $2.1 billion within the same time frame.

    If XRP closes January on this bearish note, it could put more pressure on February, as investors’ confidence would have taken a hit.

