AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP’s Sudden Price Reversal Sends $115 Million Return to Gemini

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 7/11/2025 - 2:48
    XRP has suddenly flipped to the bulls’ side as its price sees a sharp resurgence; however, an unknown whale appears to be taking profit after moving a massive amount of tokens to Gemini.
    Advertisement
    XRP’s Sudden Price Reversal Sends $115 Million Return to Gemini
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After multiple days of consistent declines, with XRP nearing a retest around $1, XRP has suddenly flipped to the bullish side as its price shows a sharp resurgence within the last hour.

    Advertisement

    Despite this impressive price resurgence, data from on-chain tracking platform Whale Alert shows that an unknown whale has transferred 50,000,000 XRP, worth a massive $115.29 million, to Gemini Exchange.

    While XRP large holders have consistently strengthened the network, moving the asset in large quantities despite recent corrections, the latest transfer seems bearish for the XRP ecosystem, as whales appear to be dumping.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Lost the Price Battle, XRP Time-Traveled to 2024, Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Aiming at $0.20 Recovery?
    Fidelity's Timmer Expects Bitcoin to Rally After Gold
    Coinbase on Crypto Crash: Reset, Not End
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP vs. Zcash Speculations Intensify Amid 1,296% Gap, Tether (USDT) Loads $100 Million in Bitcoin, $1 Trillion for Dogecoin Support to Elon Musk

    XRP sees sharp price resurgence 

    The move, spotted during the latter hours of Friday, November 7th, came at a time when the entire crypto market unexpectedly turned positive after about a week of persistent declines.

    Advertisement

    Earlier today, XRP was trading in the deep red and even fell as low as $2.16. However, the asset has staged a sharp rebound, surging roughly about 3% and reclaiming the $2.30 level within the last hour.

    While the large XRP transfer had happened shortly after this positive turnaround, the XRP community has expressed belief that the transfer was a deliberate move by the whale to sell off its holdings or take profits recovered amid the sudden price resurgence.

    With XRP rebounding quickly while broader market sentiment flips green, many commentators have also suggested that the whale may have moved the tokens to capitalize on the renewed momentum.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 11/06/2025 - 15:22
    XRP Demand Surges on Binance, What's Behind It?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    While the reason behind the 50 million XRP transfer to Gemini remains unconfirmed, the move has sparked speculations across the crypto market, as market watchers are carefully observing on-chain movements to predict the asset’s next price action.

    Nonetheless, market participants are confident that the move might not directly impact the current price of XRP.

    Over the last 24 hours, data from CoinMarketCap shows that it is now showing a daily surge of 5.16%, while trading at around $2.33 as of press time.

    #XRP #XRP Price Prediction #Gemini
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Nov 8, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Lost the Price Battle, XRP Time-Traveled to 2024, Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Aiming at $0.20 Recovery?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 7, 2025 - 20:28
    Fidelity's Timmer Expects Bitcoin to Rally After Gold
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit PWM Posts 16.9% Fund Return as Crypto Markets Weather “Uptober” Shock
    LP-Free Perpetuals Exchange Leverup Available Now, Powered by Monad
    Sonami Announces Presale Developments and Layer 2 Expansion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Nov 8, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Lost the Price Battle, XRP Time-Traveled to 2024, Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Aiming at $0.20 Recovery?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 7, 2025 - 20:28
    Fidelity's Timmer Expects Bitcoin to Rally After Gold
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 7, 2025 - 18:01
    Coinbase on Crypto Crash: Reset, Not End
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all