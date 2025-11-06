AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Price Could Drop 24% as Bollinger Bands Flash Warning

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 6/11/2025 - 14:36
    At $2.28 per XRP, the Bollinger Bands now show the middle level at $1.75, meaning the chart still leaves room for another 24% drop before support comes in.
    XRP Price Could Drop 24% as Bollinger Bands Flash Warning
    After failing to stay above $3.60 earlier in October, XRP is now back in the same price zone it traded in before the last breakout attempt. 

    What's specific about this price setup is how the monthly chart shows a clear rejection at the upper Bollinger Band, and that usually means the next stop is the middle line — around $1.75, which is 24% below the current price point.

    Historically, when XRP saw such hard rejections at the upper range, it slipped not only to that mid-level but even further below it. In 2022, a similar setup led to a 69% correction before the market went on a 884-day accumulation phase. 

    XRP/USD by TradingView

    From a market-cycle view, this is not unusual. XRP tends to cool off after touching its upper volatility range, then rebuild once it approaches the bottom half of the channel. The question is how deep that reset goes before buyers return. If the XRP price loses the midband too, it risks resetting all the growth of the last two years.

    XRP price: Three scenarios

    As of now, there are three ways things can go for XRP. The most optimistic one is if it manages to stay above $2.00 and the chart keeps its long-term balance intact. 

    Falling through it would push price action into the $1.70-$1.80 area, where the middle Bollinger line, past support and prior accumulation levels all meet — the same zone that ended earlier sell-offs before the next recovery leg began.

    The third and the most grim scenario is XRP losing the midband too and going on bottom discovery, which could lead the popular cryptocurrency all the way down to $0.50 per token.

