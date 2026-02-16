AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

XRPL Validator: Privacy Upgrades for XRP-Issued Assets Could Boost Adoption

By Tomiwabold Olajide
Mon, 16/02/2026 - 12:18
Confidential transfers for MPTs expected to activate institutional-grade privacy on the XRP Ledger.
Advertisement
XRPL Validator: Privacy Upgrades for XRP-Issued Assets Could Boost Adoption
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a tweet, XRP Ledger validator Vet indicates this might be the best time to check what will fuel future adoption on the XRPL.

Advertisement

Vet highlighted that privacy is coming to XRP for issued assets (MPTs). Here, account balance and transfer amounts remain encrypted but will still be able to be compliant by allowing selective disclosure to third parties like auditors.

What Vet seems to be referring to in his tweet might be confidential transfers for MPTs, which is expected to be released in Q1, according to the recently updated institutional DeFi roadmap on XRP Ledger.

Advertisement

Confidential Transfers for MPTs enable institutional-grade privacy on XRP Ledger by encrypting transaction amounts and balances using Zero-Knowledge Proofs. It will allow institutions to mobilize tokenized assets and manage risk positions securely while still maintaining selective disclosure for regulatory compliance and auditability.

HOT Stories
50 Million XRPs Sold in Less Than 24 Hours Crypto Market Review: XRP Breaks 26 EMA, Ethereum (ETH) Forms Micro-Double Top, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Extends Gains to 25%

You Might Also Like
Title news
Fri, 02/13/2026 - 12:10
450% Spike in XRP Ledger Accounts: Adoption or Automation?
ByArman Shirinyan

MPTs (Multi-Purpose Tokens) are regarded as the future of tokenization on the XRP Ledger. This allows complex financial instruments (MMFs, bonds, funds) to include metadata, restrictions and structure without custom contracts.

Advertisement

The impact for XRP is that MPTs increase network usage and require object reserves and transaction fees, all denominated in XRP.

Crucial warning issued

XRP Ledger developer Wietse Wind alerts the community about a massive XRPL targeted scam effort going on.

Wind highlighted an increase in scam sign requests, with scammers attempting to trick users into signing transactions to send their funds to them. Other scam means include offers to users to swap their balance for scam NFTs, scam social accounts sending DMs offering support or scaring users into working with them (to get scammed), scam emails, scam "desktop wallets" (Xaman wallet does not have one) and projects offering free tokens if the secret key is shared.

Wind advises vigilance, urging users never to sign any transaction they do not trust and to never interact with anyone promising free tokens.

In a separate tweet, Xaman wallet urges users to protect their XRP and assets from scams, especially on social media. Users are urged never to connect their wallets to unverified websites nor engage with "support" outside Xaman.

#XRP Ledger #XRPL #XRP
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 16, 2026 - 11:19
Shiba Inu Jumps 12% in Burn Rate, But Price Is Still Down
ByGodfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 16, 2026 - 10:19
Bitcoin's 'Quantum Discount': Why Willy Woo Says BTC Is Breaking 12-Year Trend Against Gold
ByGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 16, 2026 - 12:18
XRPL Validator: Privacy Upgrades for XRP-Issued Assets Could Boost Adoption
Tomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 16, 2026 - 11:19
Shiba Inu Jumps 12% in Burn Rate, But Price Is Still Down
Godfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 16, 2026 - 10:19
Bitcoin's 'Quantum Discount': Why Willy Woo Says BTC Is Breaking 12-Year Trend Against Gold
Gamza Khanzadaev
Show all