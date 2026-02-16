XRPL Validator: Privacy Upgrades for XRP-Issued Assets Could Boost Adoption

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a tweet, XRP Ledger validator Vet indicates this might be the best time to check what will fuel future adoption on the XRPL.

Vet highlighted that privacy is coming to XRP for issued assets (MPTs). Here, account balance and transfer amounts remain encrypted but will still be able to be compliant by allowing selective disclosure to third parties like auditors.

What Vet seems to be referring to in his tweet might be confidential transfers for MPTs, which is expected to be released in Q1, according to the recently updated institutional DeFi roadmap on XRP Ledger.

Confidential Transfers for MPTs enable institutional-grade privacy on XRP Ledger by encrypting transaction amounts and balances using Zero-Knowledge Proofs. It will allow institutions to mobilize tokenized assets and manage risk positions securely while still maintaining selective disclosure for regulatory compliance and auditability.

MPTs (Multi-Purpose Tokens) are regarded as the future of tokenization on the XRP Ledger. This allows complex financial instruments (MMFs, bonds, funds) to include metadata, restrictions and structure without custom contracts.

The impact for XRP is that MPTs increase network usage and require object reserves and transaction fees, all denominated in XRP.

Crucial warning issued

XRP Ledger developer Wietse Wind alerts the community about a massive XRPL targeted scam effort going on.

Wind highlighted an increase in scam sign requests, with scammers attempting to trick users into signing transactions to send their funds to them. Other scam means include offers to users to swap their balance for scam NFTs, scam social accounts sending DMs offering support or scaring users into working with them (to get scammed), scam emails, scam "desktop wallets" (Xaman wallet does not have one) and projects offering free tokens if the secret key is shared.

Wind advises vigilance, urging users never to sign any transaction they do not trust and to never interact with anyone promising free tokens.

In a separate tweet, Xaman wallet urges users to protect their XRP and assets from scams, especially on social media. Users are urged never to connect their wallets to unverified websites nor engage with "support" outside Xaman.