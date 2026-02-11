XRPL Foundation Appoints New Executive Director

Advertisement

The XRP Ledger Foundation (XRPLF) has appointed Brett Mollin as its new Executive Director, according to a Wednesday announcement .

Mollin, a veteran developer with over 11 years of experience building on the XRP Ledger, will work on enhancing scalability and developing infrastructure for institutional adoption.

A veteran at the helm

Mollin most recently served as Technical Director at Ripple, where he worked closely with developers and institutions launching projects on the ledger.

His tenure in the community spans more than a decade. During this impressive stint, he has operated infrastructure and built relationships across the diverse group of validators and core developers.

Advertisement

"For the past 11 years, I’ve built on the XRP Ledger as a developer, infrastructure operator, and community participant. Stepping into the Executive Director role at the XRPL Foundation is an opportunity to help steward the network through its next phase of growth."

According to Mollin, the XRP Ledger has reached a stage where long-term stewardship of the network is critical. He will focus on ensuring the ledger remains "resilient, scalable, and well-governed."

Advertisement

Key priorities

According to the Foundation, Mollin’s leadership will primarily focus on operational readiness.

He will also work on technical upgrades designed to handle future spikes in transaction demand without compromising network performance.

Finally, Mollin plans to increase active participation from various developers who build the tools and services that rely on the ledger.

The XRP Ledger Foundation operates under a nonprofit governance model. This Board of Directors oversees the main direction of the foundation and leadership appointments like Mollin’s.