AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

XRPL Foundation Appoints New Executive Director

By Alex Dovbnya
Wed, 11/02/2026 - 20:08
The XRP Ledger Foundation has named long-time developer and infrastructure veteran Brett Mollin as its Executive Director.
Advertisement
XRPL Foundation Appoints New Executive Director
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

The XRP Ledger Foundation (XRPLF) has appointed Brett Mollin as its new Executive Director, according to a Wednesday announcement

Mollin, a veteran developer with over 11 years of experience building on the XRP Ledger, will work on enhancing scalability and developing infrastructure for institutional adoption. 

A veteran at the helm 

Mollin most recently served as Technical Director at Ripple, where he worked closely with developers and institutions launching projects on the ledger. 

HOT Stories
XRPL Foundation Appoints New Executive Director XRP Is Ripple's North Star, Garlinghouse Says

His tenure in the community spans more than a decade. During this impressive stint, he has operated infrastructure and built relationships across the diverse group of validators and core developers.  

Advertisement

"For the past 11 years, I’ve built on the XRP Ledger as a developer, infrastructure operator, and community participant. Stepping into the Executive Director role at the XRPL Foundation is an opportunity to help steward the network through its next phase of growth."

You Might Also Like
Title news
Sat, 02/07/2026 - 10:30
'The Foundation Is Set': Ripple Exec Signals XRP's Next Wave Is Here
ByTomiwabold Olajide

According to Mollin, the XRP Ledger has reached a stage where long-term stewardship of the network is critical. He will focus on ensuring the ledger remains "resilient, scalable, and well-governed."

Advertisement

Key priorities 

According to the Foundation, Mollin’s leadership will primarily focus on operational readiness. 

He will also work on technical upgrades designed to handle future spikes in transaction demand without compromising network performance.

Finally, Mollin plans to increase active participation from various developers who build the tools and services that rely on the ledger.

The XRP Ledger Foundation operates under a nonprofit governance model. This Board of Directors oversees the main direction of the foundation and leadership appointments like Mollin’s.

#XRP Ledger #XRPL #Ripple News #XRP News
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 11, 2026 - 17:29
XRP Is Ripple's North Star, Garlinghouse Says
ByAlex Dovbnya
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 16:00
'Genuinely Huge Moment': RippleX VP Markus Infanger Reacts to Aviva's $300 Billion XRPL Integration
ByGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Paris Blockchain Week 2026 Where Institutions and Digital Assets Finally Meet
Dutch Blockchain Week 2026 builds strong momentum as leading companies confirm participation
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Jan 29, 2026 - 8:48
$50 Million Fundraising, ChatGPT Competition and Decentralized AI: Major Interview With Gonka Founders David Liberman and Daniil Liberman
article image U.Today Editorial Team
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 20:08
XRPL Foundation Appoints New Executive Director
Alex Dovbnya
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 17:29
XRP Is Ripple's North Star, Garlinghouse Says
Alex Dovbnya
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 16:00
'Genuinely Huge Moment': RippleX VP Markus Infanger Reacts to Aviva's $300 Billion XRPL Integration
Gamza Khanzadaev
Show all