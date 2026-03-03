Crypto Market Review: XRP Invalidates $1.30 Safeguard, Is Bitcoin (BTC) Exposed to Selling Pressure? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hides Bullish Divergence

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

After losing a number of important support zones that served as stabilizing points during volatile times, Bitcoin is currently trading in an even weaker position. On the other side of the market, Shiba Inu and XRP are struggling to regain any kind of momentum to start growing.

BTC is exposed to increased downside pressure as a result of the recent price action, which clearly breaks out from consolidation patterns that did not hold.

Not only is the current situation dangerous, but there are no solid technical underpinnings right below the current levels.

Technically speaking, Bitcoin has fallen below significant moving averages that have historically determined the direction of medium- and long-term trends. When these levels are lost, it indicates that buyers no longer hold the majority of the market.

The short-lived and shallow attempts at recovery indicate that demand is reactive rather than confident. Practically speaking, this means that rather than marking the beginning of a long-term reversal , every bounce runs the risk of becoming another selling opportunity.

The issue is exacerbated by volume behavior. Instead of calm redistribution, aggressive repositioning and forced exits are indicated by sharp downside movements and activity spikes. This type of environment tends to increase volatility, particularly when there is uncertainty in the general sentiment of the market.

Liquidity rapidly thins out after a support break, enabling the price to move more quickly than most traders anticipate.

It is not a given that the $60,000 level, which many market participants may consider a psychological floor, will hold in these circumstances. That price zone may actually vanish almost immediately if bearish momentum picks up, according to the current structure.

When closely watched levels are tested, markets frequently react violently because stop orders congregate around them, transforming a straightforward breakdown into a swift cascade.

The asset broke through several trendlines and local support levels that served as buyer safety nets, leaving Shiba Inu in a technically problematic position following months of consistent downside pressure.

The general trend continues to be downward, and overall price action is still weak. But beneath the surface there is a subtle signal, a hidden bullish divergence, that might provide at least a short-term basis for recovery.

Indicators of momentum are no longer supporting the same degree of weakness, as SHIB continues to print lower lows on the chart. Rather, they exhibit indications of stabilization, indicating that even as the price declines, selling pressure may be lessening.

A bullish divergence is characterized by this mismatch between price and momentum; in this instance, it is still somewhat concealed because the overall market structure is still obviously bearish.

Nevertheless, the failure of important support levels indicates that confidence is still low, and any recovery effort would have to retake adjacent resistance areas in order to be deemed significant.

The rising trendline that had been serving as a buffer around the $1.3 zones has vanished, leaving XRP in a vulnerable phase .

This line supported the notion that the asset was gradually laying the groundwork for a recovery for weeks by giving buyers a clear guideline. The bullish setup that many traders relied on has essentially been invalidated since that structure has now been broken.

This breakdown is more significant than just a price decline. Ascending trendlines frequently act as psychological anchors, providing market players with a point of reference for positioning and risk management.

The market becomes unclear, and confidence tends to wane rapidly once such a level is breached. Since buyers no longer have a clear technical framework to defend, the invalidation of XRP makes it more difficult to maintain any recovery efforts.

Major moving averages, meanwhile, continue to be above the price, limiting short-term upside potential and supporting a more general bearish mood.

The lack of a definitive rebound guideline is what makes the current situation so difficult. Markets frequently bounce back when they have a clear structure to rely on, such as a strong consolidation zone, trendline, or important support level.

Since XRP currently lacks that technical support , the price is more susceptible to erratic fluctuations and additional downward pressure.

This indicates that the future is less certain, but it does not imply that recovery is impossible. The bullish narrative stays weak until XRP creates a new support structure or successfully reclaims the broken trendline.

save