XRP Whales Sold ETF Approval News

Selling pressure on XRP has persisted despite expectations of an ETF-driven rally, according to new analysis from CryptoQuant analyst PelinayPA.

Using data from CryptoQuant, PelinayPA examined the Binance Inflow-Value Band chart and found that most recent inflows are concentrated in the 100,000–1 million XRP and 1 million-plus XRP ranges. These inflows are typically associated with large holders rather than retail participants, indicating that whales are actively transferring tokens to exchanges.

Large inflows to Binance are commonly interpreted as preparation for selling. The analyst noted that after each major inflow spike, XRP’s price has formed a series of lower highs and lower lows, signaling that supply continues to outweigh demand due to the absence of strong new spot buyers.

While whales are not engaging in aggressive dumping, the steady rise in available supply has been sufficient to keep downward pressure on price.

XRP price analysis

Based on the relationship between inflows and price action, the first major support zone is identified around $1.82–$1.87, where brief stabilization and limited retail buying previously appeared. If large inflows persist, the analysis suggests a potential decline toward the $1.50–$1.66 range.

PelinayPA concluded that the current chart structure does not indicate preparation for a rally. In theory, progress toward an XRP ETF was expected to drive institutional spot demand.

Instead, the data shows elevated exchange inflows, suggesting that whales who accumulated earlier in anticipation of the ETF narrative used the approval expectations as an opportunity to sell into retail demand.

As a result, XRP continues to face selling pressure near the $1.95 level. The analyst cautioned that expecting a sustained bullish move before exchange inflows decline would be unrealistic under current conditions.

XRP ETFs log 30 straight days of inflows

XRP ETFs have recorded an impressive streak of inflows, and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has taken note of this fact. The collective group of XRP exchange-traded funds has now recorded positive net inflows for 30 consecutive trading sessions.

Canary Capital launched the first U.S. spot XRP ETF. It debuted with record first-day volume for a non-Ethereum altcoin ETF, attracting nearly $250 million quickly.

Following Canary's success, other major issuers went live in rapid succession to capture market share. These include Franklin Templeton (XRPZ), Bitwise XRP ETF (XRP), and Grayscale XRP ETF (GXRP). There are also other launches in the pipeline.