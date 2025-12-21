Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Whales Sold ETF Approval News

    By Dan Burgin
    Sun, 21/12/2025 - 1:41
    The launch of XRP ETFs did not overcome the selling pressure faced by XRP price.
    Advertisement
    XRP Whales Sold ETF Approval News
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Selling pressure on XRP has persisted despite expectations of an ETF-driven rally, according to new analysis from CryptoQuant analyst PelinayPA.

    Using data from CryptoQuant, PelinayPA examined the Binance Inflow-Value Band chart and found that most recent inflows are concentrated in the 100,000–1 million XRP and 1 million-plus XRP ranges. These inflows are typically associated with large holders rather than retail participants, indicating that whales are actively transferring tokens to exchanges.

    Large inflows to Binance are commonly interpreted as preparation for selling. The analyst noted that after each major inflow spike, XRP’s price has formed a series of lower highs and lower lows, signaling that supply continues to outweigh demand due to the absence of strong new spot buyers.

    HOT Stories
    SBI Starts XRP Lending, Shiba Inu Whale Awakens With 53 Billion SHIB Transfer, New Ethereum Hack Revealed — Crypto News Digest
    Crypto Market Prediction: Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crash Ever End? Ethereum (ETH) Already Sniffing $3,000; Bitcoin (BTC) Price Expodes in Unexpected Volume Spike
    'True Currency': Did Elon Musk Just Describe Bitcoin?
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CEO Forces XRP Reality Check for Coinbase, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 5%: Fakeout Next? $444 Million in Bitcoin Land on Binance

    While whales are not engaging in aggressive dumping, the steady rise in available supply has been sufficient to keep downward pressure on price. 

    Advertisement

    XRP price analysis

    Based on the relationship between inflows and price action, the first major support zone is identified around $1.82–$1.87, where brief stabilization and limited retail buying previously appeared. If large inflows persist, the analysis suggests a potential decline toward the $1.50–$1.66 range.

    Article image
    Source: CryptoQuant

    PelinayPA concluded that the current chart structure does not indicate preparation for a rally. In theory, progress toward an XRP ETF was expected to drive institutional spot demand. 

    Instead, the data shows elevated exchange inflows, suggesting that whales who accumulated earlier in anticipation of the ETF narrative used the approval expectations as an opportunity to sell into retail demand.

    Advertisement

    As a result, XRP continues to face selling pressure near the $1.95 level. The analyst cautioned that expecting a sustained bullish move before exchange inflows decline would be unrealistic under current conditions.

    XRP ETFs log 30 straight days of inflows 

    XRP ETFs have recorded an impressive streak of inflows, and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has taken note of this fact. The collective group of XRP exchange-traded funds has now recorded positive net inflows for 30 consecutive trading sessions.

    Canary Capital launched the first U.S. spot XRP ETF. It debuted with record first-day volume for a non-Ethereum altcoin ETF, attracting nearly $250 million quickly.

    Following Canary's success, other major issuers went live in rapid succession to capture market share. These include Franklin Templeton (XRPZ), Bitwise XRP ETF (XRP), and Grayscale XRP ETF (GXRP). There are also other launches in the pipeline.

    #XRP Price Prediction #XRP ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 21, 2025 - 1:20
    Solana to Surpass Ethereum in Yearly Revenue
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Dec 20, 2025 - 18:10
    XRP Could Add Zero If Rally Is Short-Lived
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Kalshi Integrates TRON Network, Expanding Onchain Liquidity Access for World’s Largest Prediction Market
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 21, 2025 - 1:41
    XRP Whales Sold ETF Approval News
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 21, 2025 - 1:20
    Solana to Surpass Ethereum in Yearly Revenue
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 20, 2025 - 18:10
    XRP Could Add Zero If Rally Is Short-Lived
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD