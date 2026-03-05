AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Wallet Users Alerted as XRPL Developer Flags New Scam Risk

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 5/03/2026 - 15:46
    XRP Ledger developer raises alarm on new risk targeting XRP Wallet users.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP Ledger developer and Xaman Wallet founder Wietse Wind has alerted XRP Wallet users to a new danger warning on X.

    Wind warned that there are no Xaman Browser plugins. Any supposed Xaman plugins are fake and from scammers.

    The XRP Ledger developer emphasised the lack of a need for plug-ins as every site in the XRP ecosystem safely interacts with Xaman via QR. Wind urges XRP Wallet users to report fake Xaman browser plug-ins to Chrome or Firefox in a bid to protect the rest of the community.

    This warning comes amid reports of Chrome extensions claiming to be web versions of Xaman and requesting suspicious permissions.

    In this light, the official Xaman Wallet X account urges safety for XRP Wallet users, reiterating that it has no browser plug-in, desktop wallet or email/social/Telegram support. Users should only use in-app support. 

    In one such warning, XRP Wallet users are urged to protect their XRP and assets from scams, especially on social media. They should not engage DMs, unknown links or emails. They should also not connect their wallets to unverified websites.

    Wallet lockout resolution approach discussed 

    Weeks back, Wind discussed a "nested multisign" amendment aimed at resolving a locked-out multisign setup, affecting a community member with 50,000 XRP.

    Wind shared a few approaches to fixing XRPL accounts that get stuck if their signers independently changed their own key setup in a recent post on X. According to him, the first approach of banning invalid signer configs at transaction time might not be effective.

    Another counterproposal is to let a disabled master key still work as a signer on someone else's account. This gets the job done for already-stuck accounts but breaks a core assumption: "Disabled means disabled," according to Wind. 

    The third is nested multisign, which walks the signer-of-signer chain recursively, detects cycles and relaxes quorum where needed. This recovers stuck accounts without changing what "disabled" means. Wind believes this to be the most efficient resolution for a locked-out multisign setup.

    #XRPL #XRP Ledger #XRP
