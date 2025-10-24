AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP vs. BNB Continues: XRP Ready to Overtake

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 24/10/2025 - 11:05
    The battle between the two giants never stops as XRP could be on the verge of overtaking its main rival now.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP is showing signs of strength once again, and if current momentum holds, the asset could soon reclaim its position among the top four cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, overtaking Binance Coin. After a prolonged correction phase, XRP’s recent technical structure hints at a potential breakout, while BNB appears to be slowing down.

    What's up with XRP now?

    Currently, XRP is trading near $2.46, up around 2-3% over the past 24 hours. The asset has been consolidating within a descending triangle, but the most recent candles suggest an emerging bullish bias. Buyers have stepped in near the $2.30-$2.35 support zone, forming a potential bottom. The RSI sits near 43, leaving enough room for upward momentum to build. A clean breakout above $2.60-$2.70 could push XRP toward the $3.00 mark and significantly narrow the market cap gap between it and BNB.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    BNB’s chart shows waning volatility after a sharp rally earlier this year. The coin currently trades around $1,130, but its price action has become stagnant compared to XRP’s developing recovery pattern. Despite holding above major support levels, particularly around $1,085, BNB’s upside potential appears capped in the short term. The RSI around 52 shows mild strength, but buying volume has decreased notably, suggesting market indecision.

    The divergence between these two assets is becoming more visible. XRP is starting to attract renewed interest from traders anticipating a breakout and potential fundamental catalysts, while BNB’s trajectory has flattened amid low exchange-related momentum.

    If XRP manages to sustain its rebound and break through resistance, it could easily reclaim a top 4 position by market cap, displacing BNB. With technicals aligning and sentiment improving, the next few weeks may define whether XRP reasserts itself as one of the dominant forces on the crypto market.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis
