AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP: Are Next 5 Days Crucial? Possible Triangle Formation Risk

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 23/10/2025 - 11:48
    XRP's market current outlook is more mixed than anything, which means we are going to see a potential direction flip in the next few days.
    Advertisement
    XRP: Are Next 5 Days Crucial? Possible Triangle Formation Risk
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Given that XRP is perched on the brink of a significant technical crossroads, the next few days could be pivotal. The next five days could determine XRP’s course for the remainder of the quarter, either forcing it deeper into an extended downtrend or igniting a bullish breakout after weeks of sideways consolidation following a brutal sell-off earlier in October.

    Optimism around XRP dissolves

    XRP has stabilized after its sharp decline below the 200-day moving average, trading at about $2.1741. The recent candles indicate a slight attempt at recovery, but the structure is still brittle. Since a proper triangle pattern has not formed, some of the typical bullish optimism has been removed. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The token is currently stuck below a descending resistance line, forming a narrowing price channel that historically precedes volatility spikes. Because there is no consolidation symmetry, momentum could change drastically in either direction.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Death Cross Puts $2 XRP at Risk, Ripple CTO Warns About Crypto Wallets Scam, Bitcoin Hits 700% Liquidation Imbalance
    Quantum Threat to Bitcoin Just Got More Real, Bitwise Advisor Warns
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fundamental Support Here, XRP's Chance for $3 Springboard, Ethereum (ETH) $3,500 Comes Next
    Massive XRP Reversal Sends Price Towards $1, Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on $1 Billion XRP Treasury, Bitcoin Beats Gold — Crypto News Digest

    Breakout scenario

    A breakout could occur, indicating the start of a trend reversal if buyers intervene and push XRP above the $2.56-$2.70 zone. However, if current support near $2.30 is not maintained, there may be a retest of the $2.00 level, which would solidify the continuation of the larger bearish structure.

    Advertisement

    A cautious picture is painted by technical indicators. The relative strength index (RSI), which is currently trading just below 40, indicates that there may be a brief recovery but little buying pressure. Bulls and bears are showing signs of hesitation, or the calm before the next move, as evidenced by the sharp decline in volume levels.

    Investors should keep a close eye on XRP’s performance during these five days. At this juncture, a spike in trading activity could determine whether XRP recovers its bullish momentum or keeps losing ground. If there is not a breakout soon, XRP could enter a longer period of consolidation, with lower highs and lower lows. In that case, expectations of a speedy recovery would be dashed, and the token might enter yet another multiweek correction cycle.

    Right now, everyone is watching XRP’s resistance ceiling. The market will be able to determine in five days whether this is a build-up for a recovery or the beginning of another leg down.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 21:15
    CZ Reveals Real Reason Tokenized Gold Has Not Taken Off
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 11:05
    XRP Ledger Validator Names Great Use Case for This Transaction-Based Amendment
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Aster Unveils Rocket Launch: A Gateway to Early-Stage Crypto Projects and Trading Rewards
    Monexis Announces Its Expansion, Offering Personalized Systems for Smarter and More Informed Investing
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 21:15
    CZ Reveals Real Reason Tokenized Gold Has Not Taken Off
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 11:48
    XRP: Are Next 5 Days Crucial? Possible Triangle Formation Risk
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 11:05
    XRP Ledger Validator Names Great Use Case for This Transaction-Based Amendment
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all