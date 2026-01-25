XRP Volumes Crash 52%, Is This Concerning?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP trading volumes have plunged 52% in the last 24 hours as traders paused to assess the next move at the start of a new week.

XRP trading volumes came in at $1.06 billion, a 52% drop from the past day, according to CoinMarketCap data, suggesting lower activity.

The drop in volumes follows a broader trend in the crypto sector as analysts note a flat market often occurring on Sundays.

Last Sunday was dead 😵‍💫

But typically, Sundays are just flat.



Don’t sleep on it—be prepared in case volatility kicks in. pic.twitter.com/4heJDlWXzK — Maartunn (@JA_Maartun) January 25, 2026

According to Maartunn, a community analyst at CryptoQuant, typically Sundays are just flat, while he referred to the previous Sunday as "dead." While this might suggest lesser activity, Maartunn sounds a note of caution, volatility might come out of nowhere. "Don’t sleep on it, be prepared in case volatility kicks in," the analyst said.

XRP price action

At the time of writing, XRP was down 1.15% in the last 24 hours to $1.81 as the crypto market saw selling pressure early Sunday session.

The cryptocurrency is down 7.82% in the last seven days amid continued profit taking in the market, aided by macro concerns.

XRP has steadily declined since reaching a high of $2.41 at the year's start. Since Jan. 6, XRP has only spent two days in the green, closing all other days in losses. The cryptocurrency subsequently lost the $2 level, which coincides with the daily MA 50, trading below it since Jan. 19.

The first task for bulls will be to regain the daily MA 50 and convert it into support. If this is done, XRP might target $2.18 and $2.41 next. Meanwhile, support is expected at $1.85 if selling pressure persists in the market.

What's coming?

Five fix amendments are set to be activated on the XRP Ledger mainnet this week, with the impact of the fix upgrades ranging from AMM, token escrows, clawback feature and the overall network efficiency.

According to xrpscan data, five fix amendments included in XRPL version 3.0.0 are set to be activated on the XRP Ledger mainnet with the current countdown now 2 days 13 hours from now, with a potential date being Tuesday, Jan. 27.

These amendments include fixTokenEscrowV1, fixIncludeKeyletFields, fixMPTDeliveredAmount, fixAMMClawbackRounding and fixPriceOracleOrder.