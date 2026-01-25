AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Volumes Crash 52%, Is This Concerning?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 25/01/2026 - 9:38
    XRP is seeing a sharp drop in volumes, triggering attention in the market.
    Advertisement
    XRP Volumes Crash 52%, Is This Concerning?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    XRP trading volumes have plunged 52% in the last 24 hours as traders paused to assess the next move at the start of a new week.

    XRP trading volumes came in at $1.06 billion, a 52% drop from the past day, according to CoinMarketCap data, suggesting lower activity.

    The drop in volumes follows a broader trend in the crypto sector as analysts note a flat market often occurring on Sundays.

    HOT Stories
    'Greatest Risk' to Bitcoin Identified by Strategy's Saylor
    XRP Hits Insane 8,700% Liquidation Imbalance, Ripple Snatches Major Banking Partnership, Saylor's Strategy Buying BTC Again, SHIB Volume Collapses — Top Weekly Crypto News
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Back in Business, Ethereum (ETH) Must Decide, XRP Locked in on $2
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Hits ‘Extreme Fear’ Zone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Collapses to Lowest Level of 2026, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Eyes 30% Breakout

    According to Maartunn, a community analyst at CryptoQuant, typically Sundays are just flat, while he referred to the previous Sunday as "dead." While this might suggest lesser activity, Maartunn sounds a note of caution, volatility might come out of nowhere. "Don’t sleep on it, be prepared in case volatility kicks in," the analyst said.

    Advertisement

    XRP price action

    At the time of writing, XRP was down 1.15% in the last 24 hours to $1.81 as the crypto market saw selling pressure early Sunday session.

    The cryptocurrency is down 7.82% in the last seven days amid continued profit taking in the market, aided by macro concerns.

    Advertisement

    XRP has steadily declined since reaching a high of $2.41 at the year's start. Since Jan. 6, XRP has only spent two days in the green, closing all other days in losses. The cryptocurrency subsequently lost the $2 level, which coincides with the daily MA 50, trading below it since Jan. 19.

    The first task for bulls will be to regain the daily MA 50 and convert it into support. If this is done, XRP might target $2.18 and $2.41 next. Meanwhile, support is expected at $1.85 if selling pressure persists in the market.

    What's coming?

    Five fix amendments are set to be activated on the XRP Ledger mainnet this week, with the impact of the fix upgrades ranging from AMM, token escrows, clawback feature and the overall network efficiency.

    According to xrpscan data, five fix amendments included in XRPL version 3.0.0 are set to be activated on the XRP Ledger mainnet with the current countdown now 2 days 13 hours from now, with a potential date being Tuesday, Jan. 27.

    These amendments include fixTokenEscrowV1, fixIncludeKeyletFields, fixMPTDeliveredAmount, fixAMMClawbackRounding and fixPriceOracleOrder.

    #XRP News #XRP #XRPL
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 8:59
    Robinhood: 73% Chance XRP Breaks $2.75 in 2026
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 7:57
    'Greatest Risk' to Bitcoin Identified by Strategy's Saylor
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PlanX 2026: The Dubai Conference for Protecting and Scaling Borderless Wealth
    TokenFi Unveils High-Visibility Branding Campaign Across Italy Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics
    BTCC Exchange Nears 15-Year Mark with Plans for AI Trading Tools and Expanded RWA Offerings in 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 9:38
    XRP Volumes Crash 52%, Is This Concerning?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 8:59
    Robinhood: 73% Chance XRP Breaks $2.75 in 2026
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 7:57
    'Greatest Risk' to Bitcoin Identified by Strategy's Saylor
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 2:00
    $1,410,000,000 DOGE in 24 Hours: Key Dogecoin Signal Just Flashed
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Jan 24, 2026 - 16:48
    XRP Hits Insane 8,700% Liquidation Imbalance, Ripple Snatches Major Banking Partnership, Saylor's Strategy Buying BTC Again, SHIB Volume Collapses — Top Weekly Crypto News
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 9:38
    XRP Volumes Crash 52%, Is This Concerning?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 8:59
    Robinhood: 73% Chance XRP Breaks $2.75 in 2026
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 7:57
    'Greatest Risk' to Bitcoin Identified by Strategy's Saylor
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all