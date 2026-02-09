AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

XRP Volume Crashes 63% Despite Price Rise, What's Going On?

By Tomiwabold Olajide
Mon, 9/02/2026 - 1:44
XRP showing mixed signals on the market as volume drops 63%.
Advertisement
XRP Volume Crashes 63% Despite Price Rise, What's Going On?
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

XRP's trading volume has declined 63% in the last 24 hours to $3.23 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Advertisement

The surprising volume drop comes as the XRP price rose nearly 5% in the last 24 hours. At press time, XRP was up 4.24% in the last 24 hours to $1.46.

The volume drop might not be concerning given a trend usually noticed on Sundays, where trading activity usually declines at the fresh start of a week as traders adjust their positions.

HOT Stories
Crypto Market Review: XRP's $991 Million Bounce, Ethereum (ETH) Back in Green Zone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Only Looking Up Bitcoiners Slam The FT Over Calling Bitcoin to Drop to Zero
Article image
XRP Volume, Courtesy: CoinMarketCap

The XRP price trades in green on a daily basis following a sharp rebound on Friday. XRP rose about 25% to reach $1.55 on Friday after a sharp sell-off earlier that had driven its price down as low as $1.11.

Advertisement

According to Santiment, panic-sellers might have stopped to notice the massive activity recorded on XRP Ledger, with unique addresses suddenly skyrocketing to 78,727 in just one eight-hour candle (the highest in six months).

You Might Also Like
Title news
Sun, 02/08/2026 - 08:28
XRP Defies Market Bearishness with $45M in Weekly ETF Inflows
ByAlex Dovbnya

Obvious whale accumulation also occurred during the XRP price dip, with 1,389 separate $100,000 whale transactions, which is the highest in four months. Santiment noted both as major signals of a price reversal.

Advertisement

Following a week-long massive sell-off, the crypto market is showing signs of recovery, with a handful of digital assets trading in green.

What's next for XRP?

XRP remains down 10.3% weekly, but the positive thing is that buyers aggressively bought the dip, pushing the price back into a channel pattern.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Sun, 02/08/2026 - 11:10
'Big Week Ahead': XRP Adoption Game Plan Set to Be Revealed
ByTomiwabold Olajide

If the current rebound is sustained, XRP will target $1.71 next, where it might face a barrier. However, a successful rise might see XRP target $1.88 and $2.44 next (the daily MA 50 and 200). Support is expected in the $1 range if declines continue.

February is set to see new amendments activate on XRP Ledger. Permissioned DEX has achieved validator consensus to activate in two weeks. The current countdown is about nine days, according to XRPScan data. Token escrow is also in a two-week activation period, with the current countdown being four days.

#XRP News #XRP #XRP Price Prediction
Advertisement

Related articles

NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
Feb 9, 2026 - 0:01
Crypto Market Review: XRP's $991 Million Bounce, Ethereum (ETH) Back in Green Zone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Only Looking Up
ByArman Shirinyan
News
Feb 8, 2026 - 18:37
Bitcoiners Slam The FT Over Calling Bitcoin to Drop to Zero
ByAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
INVESTING YACHTS Launches RWA Yacht Charter Model
BitMart Card Surpasses 115-Country Availability as 2026 Perks Introduce Up to 5.5% Cashback and $300+ Annual Rewards
Crypto Market Recap: January 2026
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

News
Feb 9, 2026 - 1:44
XRP Volume Crashes 63% Despite Price Rise, What's Going On?
article image Tomiwabold Olajide
NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
Feb 9, 2026 - 0:01
Crypto Market Review: XRP's $991 Million Bounce, Ethereum (ETH) Back in Green Zone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Only Looking Up
article image Arman Shirinyan
News
Feb 8, 2026 - 18:37
Bitcoiners Slam The FT Over Calling Bitcoin to Drop to Zero
article image Alex Dovbnya
Price Analysis
Feb 8, 2026 - 15:56
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 8
article image Denys Serhiichuk
News
Feb 8, 2026 - 15:53
Dogecoin (DOGE) Recovers Above October's 'Black Friday' Level: Is 'To the Moon' Possible?
article image Gamza Khanzadaev
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 9, 2026 - 1:44
XRP Volume Crashes 63% Despite Price Rise, What's Going On?
Tomiwabold Olajide
News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
Feb 9, 2026 - 0:01
Crypto Market Review: XRP's $991 Million Bounce, Ethereum (ETH) Back in Green Zone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Only Looking Up
Arman Shirinyan
News
Feb 8, 2026 - 18:37
Bitcoiners Slam The FT Over Calling Bitcoin to Drop to Zero
Alex Dovbnya
Show all