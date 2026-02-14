XRP up 7%, But $0.80 Price Level Cannot Be Waved Off

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP reversed a three-day drop, rebounding from a low of $1.347 on Feb. 13. The recovery extended on Saturday with the XRP price trading in green.

At press time, XRP was up nearly 7% in the last 24 hours to $1.44 and up 1.79% weekly. The XRP price rebound follows the broader crypto market recovery as a lower-than-expected CPI reading helped boost the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts on the futures market.

The consumer price index for January rose 2.4% from the same time a year ago, down 0.3 percentage points from the prior month and the lowest since May 2025.

The price rebound also follows a successful XRP Community Day event, which reemphasized the focus on XRP and its native ecosystem, XRP Ledger.

At the event, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse reemphasized XRP as top priority, calling it a "North Star" for the company. This same view was also echoed by Ripple President Monica Long, saying XRP remains at the center of everything Ripple is building.

The event saw new announcements, including tokenization and the XRP Ledger Foundation's director.

Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva, and Ripple announced a partnership, with the intention of tokenizing traditional fund structures.

Ripple will support Aviva Investors with the initiative part of its broader effort to bring traditional financial assets with real utility to the XRP Ledger.

The XRPL Foundation announced the appointment of Brett Mollin as its new executive director.

$0.80 remains support

XRP is clinging to the support line of the descending channel pattern, increasing the risk of a breakdown, which might ultimately reach $0.80. According to Alicharts, XRP could find support at $0.80.

If XRP falls from current levels, it may drop to the $1.11 level. This is a critical level for buyers to defend, as a break below it may resume the downtrend. XRP may then fall to $1 and subsequently to $0.80.

On the other hand, if the XRP price turns up from the current level and breaks above $1.55, it suggests that it might remain inside the channel for some time. Buyers will have to achieve a close above $1.82 and $2.40 (daily MA 50 and 200) to signal a potential trend change.