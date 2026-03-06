AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    733 Billion SHIB Outflow: Binance's Shiba Inu Stockpile Dips 1.38% While Holding Massive 52.5 Trillion in Total Reserves

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 6/03/2026 - 16:14
    Is the SHIB supply on exchanges shrinking? Binance records a 733 billion Shiba Inu outflow as total reserves hit 52.5 trillion. See what this means for the SHIB ecosystem.
    Advertisement
    733 Billion SHIB Outflow: Binance's Shiba Inu Stockpile Dips 1.38% While Holding Massive 52.5 Trillion in Total Reserves
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    According to the latest proof-of-reserves report from Binance for February 2026, Shiba Inu (SHIB) experienced a period of so-called "soft unloading," reflecting notable changes in the behavior of large holders of the token. 

    Advertisement

    Over the month, total SHIB reserves on the world's largest crypto exchange declined from 53.27 trillion to 52.54 trillion tokens. In percentage terms, this represents a drop of 1.38%. At first glance, it may appear insignificant, yet in absolute terms, more than 733 billion SHIB "disappeared" from the platform.

    Interpreting Shiba Inu (SHIB) migration from Binance

    One notable detail is that user balances and the exchange’s own reserves decreased almost identically, indicating that Binance is not simply selling its own holdings but is effectively responding to client withdrawals while maintaining the coverage ratio at 100.17%.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Has Chance to Break $1.45 Resistance, Peter Brandt Predicts Bitcoin May Not Rally Until After September, +844 Billion SHIB: Shiba Inu Hits 2026 High in Exchange Inflow: Morning Crypto Report Fed, FDIC, and OCC Issue Crucial Clarification on Blockchain-Based Securities

    It is also noteworthy that the amount of 33.79 billion SHIB held in third-party custodial storage remained unchanged. This can be considered a protected reserve that the exchange keeps outside its hot wallets to enhance security.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reserves on Binance, Source: Binance

    Despite the outflow, Binance remains one of the largest whales of the token, controlling about 9% of the entire market supply of SHIB. What happened can be interpreted in two ways. On one hand, it may reflect a reduction in speculative interest. Some participants either locked in profits or moved capital into other assets. 

    On the other hand, mass withdrawals of tokens from exchanges are often described as a bullish signal. In such cases, investors move assets to cold wallets for long-term holding, which can reduce immediate selling pressure.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 03/06/2026 - 15:06
    Shiba Inu: Alert Issued as SHIB Participant Social Media Account Gets Hacked
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement

    Overall, the February report confirms the full solvency of Binance with respect to the Shiba Inu token, while recording a local pattern of capital moving from exchange order books into private hands. 

    As a result, the SHIB market may become more distributed, while trust in the exchange as a custodian remains strong.

    #Shiba Inu #SHIB #Binance #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 16:10
    XRP Supply Shrinks as Buyers Drop Exchange Reserve to $2.75 Billion
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 16:03
    Bitcoin Death Cross Appears on Three-Day Chart, What Could Follow?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Launches Gold vs. Crypto Campaign: Zero-Fee Trading and $1M Prize Pool
    Nordic Blockchain Conference returns to Stockholm for its 8th edition, highlighting the future of digital finance, policy, and blockchain’s interplay with other frontier technologies.
    Toobit Launches March Spot Challenge with Deposit and Trading Prizes
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 16:14
    733 Billion SHIB Outflow: Binance's Shiba Inu Stockpile Dips 1.38% While Holding Massive 52.5 Trillion in Total Reserves
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 16:10
    XRP Supply Shrinks as Buyers Drop Exchange Reserve to $2.75 Billion
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 16:03
    Bitcoin Death Cross Appears on Three-Day Chart, What Could Follow?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all