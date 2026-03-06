Ripple’s RLUSD and XRP Top Donation Charts

According to The Giving Block's newly released 2026 Annual Report on Crypto Philanthropy & Digital Fundraising Innovation, cryptocurrency donations surpassed the $100 million mark in 2025 with a massive 66% year-over-year surge.

Ripple is currently leading this massive philanthropic surge. Ripple USD (RLUSD) has rapidly become the second most-donated digital asset in the world.

Meanwhile, the Ripple-affiliated XRP token has secured the seventh spot overall.

Last year, for instance, Ripple announced a massive $25 million commitment to two of the largest education nonprofits in the United States (Teach For America and DonorsChoose). The grants were in Ripple's stablecoin.

In October, it also launched the Ripple Impact Travel Grants. This funding was specifically designed to support travel and housing costs for ocean policymakers and science researchers.

On top of that, Ripple became the first organization to make a cryptocurrency donation to the GOSH charity, contributing over £60,000 in XRP.

The great wealth transfer

The Giving Block’s 2026 report states that an estimated $100 trillion will transfer from the Silent Generation and Baby Boomers to Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z over the next 20 years.

Of that transfer, approximately $20 trillion is expected to be donated to charitable causes.

However, the report warns that charities that rely on legacy fundraising methods of the likes of mail checks, traditional online card payments, and expensive gala events, risk missing out. At the same time, crypto donations are meant to attract young and wealthy digital donors.

The Giving Block processed over $100 million in crypto donations last year alone, which means that the pivot to digital donations is definitely working.