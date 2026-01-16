AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP, TSLA, and GME Among Top Searches on Elon Musk's X

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 16/01/2026 - 5:46
    XRP is among the top cashtag searches on the X social media network..
    According to Nikita Bier, head of product at the X social media network, XRP has emerged as one of the only three cryptocurrencies to rank among the top-searched cashtags globally. It has made the list alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). 

    Apart from the top cryptocurrencies, Tesla (TSLA), GameStop (GME), and Bitcoin Mining (IREN) are also among the leading cashtags. 

    "Smart cashtags" feature 

    The Smart Cashtags initiative, which is spearheaded by Bier, is meant to transform Elon Musk's company from a social platform into a piece of global financial infrastructure.

    Smart Cashtags allow users to bind a ticker to a specific smart contract address or financial asset. In the old system, $ABC was merely a hyperlink. 

    This eliminates ticker ambiguity and protects retail investors from "copycat" tokens or scammers.

    Tapping a Smart Cashtag now brings up a floating panel featuring real-time price charts, market data, and aggregated social sentiment for that specific asset.

    The feature is designed to bridge the gap between "information" and "decision." Early concept screenshots have even teased "Buy" and "Sell" buttons integrated directly into the tag page.

    Lagging behind 

    Despite its social dominance, the XRP cryptocurrency is currently lagging behind the rest of the top 10. 

    CoinGecko data shows that the token is down by more than 3% over the past week despite Bitcoin (BTC) surging by roughly 5%. 

    Hence, this social media excitement does not necessarily translate into price gains (to the chagrin of the XRP community). 

    #XRP Price Prediction
