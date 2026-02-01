AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Trader Who Predicted 700% Bull Run Shares Brutal Bitcoin Price Update

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 1/02/2026 - 15:16
    Bitcoin just lost a key weekly level, and the trader who nailed a 700% bull run for XRP in 2024 says the damage was expected, with only $60,000 BTC or $85,000 BTC worth watching now.
    XRP Trader Who Predicted 700% Bull Run Shares Brutal Bitcoin Price Update
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    One of the most accurate traders in the crypto space, who is known for predicting XRP’s multi-month 700% surge back in late 2024, just issuedBitcoin price outlook. And this time, his tone is anything but euphoric.

    DonAlt, the analyst who was one of early ones to voice key XRP forecasts during 2024-2025, recently posted a brutal Bitcoin chart breakdown as for him the current price action is "unfortunate but predictable."

    His verdict: $77,000 is not just an unfortunate slip, but an unwelcome confirmation of the breakdown structure.

    BTC/USD by TradingView

    The weekly chart he shared paints a ruthless narrative with Bitcoin having now lost the $86,000 zone — an area characterized as a volatile and indecisive mid-tier zone that once acted as support. 

    The moment the price dropped below that level, DonAlt identified only two zones of interest: the high $60,000s for value buying and above $85,000 to demonstrate that bulls still have strength.

    Anything for Bitcoin bulls?

    There is still room for positivity as his upside scenario points to a full reversal targeting $150,000, but only if $104,000 is cleared. However, this looks increasingly unlikely as of now. Blame risk sentiment across global markets, absurd levels of perpetual futures trading or the fact that crypto became unfashionable again, the verdict is the same.

    DonAlt has a proven track record as his Ethereum macro calls in early 2022 and XRP reversal thread from mid-2023 were both high-precision bottom signals. The fact that he is now losing faith in Bitcoin at $77,000 will likely unsettle leveraged longs and short-term optimists all together.

    For now, he seems to be watching with sniper patience, waiting for either capitulation into the high $60,000s or a breakout from the range that was just invalidated.

    #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction
