AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    $15.20 Fee for One Million Transactions on XRPL Amid 2026 Utility Surge, Why Does It Matter?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 17/03/2026 - 12:58
    XRP Ledger fees are in the spotlight as nonempty wallets set the ATH as adoption grows.
    Advertisement
    $15.20 Fee for One Million Transactions on XRPL Amid 2026 Utility Surge, Why Does It Matter?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    First Ledger, a trading platform on the XRP Ledger, has shared a fact about XRPL's relatively lower transaction fees. The XRP Ledger participant engaged with a tweet that highlighted that it costs about $0.004 to execute a transaction on Solana, implying a user would need to send 2,500 transactions just to spend $10 in fees.

    Advertisement

    First Ledger noted that it costs about $0.0000152 to execute a transaction on the XRP Ledger, implying that a user might need to send 1,000,000 transactions just to spend $15.20 in fees.

    XRP Ledger was launched in June 2012 and presents a core value proposition of cheap transactions relative to other currency-focused networks, as well as native functionalities for NFTs, escrow and DEX.

    Advertisement

    Transaction fees are systematically burned on the XRP Ledger, gradually reducing the total supply of 100 billion XRP. Since XRP Ledger’s inception, more than 14.3 million XRP have been burned.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 03/15/2026 - 12:48
    XRP Ledger Crosses 2.5 Million Threshold in 24 Hours as Market Performance Stales
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Monthly, one billion XRP is released from escrow to Ripple every month. Any XRP not spent or distributed by Ripple in that month is put into new escrow contracts. This system will continue until the remaining XRP in the escrow becomes liquid.

    Advertisement

    In a major development, XRP Ledger now has more than 7.7 million holders, meaning nonempty wallets, for the first time in its history, as its usage continues to grow. Monday closed with a five-week high of 46,767 active addresses as XRP's price jumped nearly 14% in a matter of 48 hours, surpassing $1.60.

    XRP native staking explored

    XRP Ledger does not distribute rewards or transaction fees to its validators, unlike several other blockchains. With proof-of-association (PoA) consensus, rather than receiving rewards, validators are mainly incentivized by supporting the decentralization of the network.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 02/26/2026 - 12:11
    XRP Ledger Devnet Reboot Scheduled for March 3 as Devs Prepare for Update
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    There are currently discussions on XRP native staking, but for this to exist, two things are essential: first, a source of staking rewards, and second, a way to distribute them fairly.

    For instance, new fees associated with programmability features will be sent to a rewards pool.

    #XRP News #XRPL #XRP Ledger
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Morning Crypto ReportCrypto News DigestNews
    Mar 17, 2026 - 12:46
    Ripple Stablecoin Rival PayPal Brings PYUSD to 70 Countries, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaks Key Threshold with Bullish 237 Billion Outflow, Citi Lowers Bitcoin Price Prediction to $112,000: Morning Crypto Report
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 12:07
    Shiba Inu One Step Away From Crossing 81 Trillion Threshold
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ocean Network launches beta for affordable P2P GPU orchestration
    TEAMZ Summit 2026 Unveils Agenda for International Conference​ Where Japanese Culture Meets Web3 and AI
    Toobit Rewards Daily Copy Trading with $150K March Copy Trading Challenge
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 12:58
    $15.20 Fee for One Million Transactions on XRPL Amid 2026 Utility Surge, Why Does It Matter?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Morning Crypto Report, Crypto News Digest, News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 12:46
    Ripple Stablecoin Rival PayPal Brings PYUSD to 70 Countries, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaks Key Threshold with Bullish 237 Billion Outflow, Citi Lowers Bitcoin Price Prediction to $112,000: Morning Crypto Report
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 12:07
    Shiba Inu One Step Away From Crossing 81 Trillion Threshold
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all