XRP to $2 by End of 2025 Narrative Not Dead, But Bollinger Bands Warn: Don't Fixate on It

XRP is trying to end 2025 with a number that sounds easy at first glance but is difficult in reality — a close above $2. The daily Bollinger Bands on the XRP/USDT chart by TradingView show why the margin is thin; the price is still sitting under the centerline of the Bollinger Bands range, so the market has not reclaimed the baseline trend level that usually has to flip first before any "back to the highs" bias receives legs.

For those not familiar, the Bollinger Bands is an indicator developed by John Bollinger that consists of a 23-day moving average and two deviations out of it. Together they form a range that can help gauge in which momentum the asset's price currently is.

XRP/USD by TradingView

The recent daily candle showed that push and pull pretty clearly, and Bollinger Bands put hard limits on that behavior. The lower band is near $1.8187, so XRP is closing only a bit above the volatility envelope's bottom edge. It is not a breakdown, but it is also not the kind of positioning that screams control.

Key level for XRP in 2025

The key marker for the year-end thesis is the middle band, around $2.0189. Moreover, it sits right at the $2 handle itself, and as long as XRP keeps closing below that midline, any pop to $2 is fighting a very strong technical ceiling.

Only if XRP starts printing closes above $2.02, the setup changes real quick. The upper band near $2.2192 becomes the next visible target, and $2 stops being a headline level and turns into a level the market has to defend.

If the midline at $2 remains a dream target, attention is back to $1.82 and the $1.77 sweep low as the zones that will decide if this is support-building or just another failed attempt.