Ethereum Foundation Pours Another 3,400 ETH Into Morpho Vaults

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The Ethereum Foundation (EF) keeps decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols to manage its massive treasury.

In its latest on-chain move, the organization announced a fresh deployment of 3,400 ETH into Morpho, a prominent decentralized lending and borrowing protocol.

The move shows growing confidence in DeFi yield strategies by one of the crypto industry's most influential entities.

The DeFi strategy

According to an official update posted to X (formerly Twitter), the Ethereum Foundation is actively continuing to "explore DeFi as part of its treasury strategy."

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The latest transaction involves a total deposit of 3,400 ETH into the Morpho ecosystem. Notably, the foundation specified that 1,000 ETH from this new batch was allocated specifically into the newer Morpho Vaults V2, signaling an intent to utilize the protocol's upgraded infrastructure for yield generation and capital efficiency.

Previous allocations

This massive deposit is not the EF's first interaction with Morpho. The foundation's treasury managers are building upon a strategy initiated late last year.

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In October 2025, the Ethereum Foundation made its first major public foray into the lending protocol by deploying 2,400 ETH alongside approximately $6 million in stablecoins into Morpho Vaults V1.