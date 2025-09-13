Advertisement
    XRP Surpasses Citigroup as Market Cap Tops $188 Billion

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 13/09/2025 - 12:36
    XRP has recently seen buying pressure
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP saw buying pressure this week, marking a rise since Sept. 10 to surpass the much-watched $3 level once again.

    At the time of writing, XRP was trading up 3.92% in the last 24 hours to $3.16 and will mark the fourth straight day of increase if price closes in green today. XRP is up 13% weekly and has reversed into green in September, a month deemed bearish for cryptocurrencies.

    The price increase has pushed XRP market capitalization once again above $188 billion, currently at $188.66 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    This has lifted XRP once again into the top 100 ranking of global assets. With a market capitalization of $188.66 billion, XRP has surpassed American multinational investment bank and financial services company Citigroup, whose market valuation is currently above $183 billion, and Canadian multinational e-commerce company Shopify, whose market valuation sits at slightly above $185 billion.

    This week, 3iQ’s XRPQ ETF revealed a new milestone, exceeding record CAD 150 million in AUM. Launched earlier this year, the XRP ETF quickly established itself as the largest among Canadian peers. The record AUM highlights XRP investor demand in Canada’s digital asset ETF markets.

    In separate news, REX-Osprey ETFs have cleared the SEC’s 75-day review and are expected to list soon, with products including Dogecoin, XRP and Bitcoin ETFs. The ETFs will launch under the Investment Company Act of 1940 structure unless the SEC raises late objections.

    In separate news, the SEC has extended the review period for the Franklin XRP ETF until Nov. 14, 2025.

