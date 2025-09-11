Advertisement
    XRP Firewall Coming to XRPL to Crush Scams: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 11/09/2025 - 12:02
    New feature coming to XRP Ledger might be endgame for scammers
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Vet, a dUNL validator on the XRPL, hinted at a major development coming to the XRP Ledger, which might be the endgame for scammers: XLS-86 Firewall.

    In a tweet, Vet explained that the XLS-86 Firewall is an amendment to the XRP Ledger that is in development, which might help prevent the loss of XRP, tokens and NFTs if the functionality is used.

    Vet explained Firewall as a security setting users can put on their XRP account, protecting their assets from scammers.

    Discussions on the firewall amendment began in November 2024.

    More on firewall amendment

    "Firewall" is a new security feature for XRP Ledger that allows account owners to configure time-based, value-limited safeguards on outgoing transactions. This would ensure that even if the user's private key is compromised, an attacker cannot immediately drain the account, giving the owner time to secure their assets.

    The feature allows the use of a whitelist mechanism, allowing only trusted accounts to bypass the firewall. The firewall feature would be useful for retail users and small enterprises, boosting multisig protection.

    What's next?

    XRP Ledger's amendment system uses the consensus process to approve new features introduced as amendments, with validators voting on these changes.

    The next version of the rippled software would include these amendments as well as the code to implement it.

    If an amendment gains more than 80% support for two weeks, the amendment passes and the change applies permanently to all subsequent ledger versions. In the coming days, the consensus process of the XLS-86 Firewall amendment, as well as related developments, will be followed closely to determine its outcome.

    #XRPL #XRP News #Cryptocurrency Scam
