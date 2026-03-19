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    Bitcoin as 'Ultimate Hedge?' Saylor Doubles Down While BTC Hits $69,200 Amid Gold and Silver's Collapse

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 19/03/2026 - 14:27
    As gold and silver prices tumble, Michael Saylor declares Bitcoin the "ultimate hedge against chaos." Discover why the MicroStrategy founder believes BTC is outclassing precious metals in 2026 and what this means for Strategy's Bitcoin portfolio.
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    Bitcoin as 'Ultimate Hedge?' Saylor Doubles Down While BTC Hits $69,200 Amid Gold and Silver's Collapse
    Cover image via U.Today

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    This morning the financial markets began with a manifesto from Michael Saylor. Against the backdrop of red charts and panic across social media, the founder of MicroStrategy published a concise post stating that Bitcoin is the ultimate hedge against chaos. 

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    But is the market ready to accept this belief now, when chaos feels more real than ever?

    Metals fall as Bitcoin faces heat

    The correlation between assets and crypto assets is confusing, even for experienced market participants. Traditional safe havens are failing to meet expectations amid the inflation shock and the spike in oil prices. Silver suffered a dramatic collapse of 10.23%, gold declined by 5.47% and Bitcoin — despite its status of protection against chaos promoted by Saylor — is also under pressure.

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    Today, the price of Bitcoin dropped to $69,190, losing more than 8.5% over the past 24 hours. Just yesterday, ahead of the FOMC meeting, Bitcoin had reached the $76,000 level. Investors are rushing into the U.S. dollar, ignoring virtually all other assets due to uncertainty in policy and rising geopolitical tensions.

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    Article image
    Bitcoin price chart with Michael Saylor's post, Source: TradingView

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    While the crowd hesitates, Saylor continues his aggressive play. MicroStrategy’s reserves remain at 761,068 BTC. The average purchase price stands at $75,696, and at the current market price, the Strategy portfolio is in the red with an unrealized loss of 8.44%.

    Saylor remains committed to his strategy. With MicroStrategy’s mNAV trading at a 0.851 discount, he sees not a collapse but a rare entry opportunity and protection against chaos.

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    #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor #Strategy News #MicroStrategy
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