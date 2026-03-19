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    'Doors Are Open': XRP's Role in Institutional Allocation Highlighted by Grayscale

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 19/03/2026 - 13:09
    XRP's institutional relevance revealed amid growing interest.
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    'Doors Are Open': XRP's Role in Institutional Allocation Highlighted by Grayscale
    Cover image via U.Today

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    In a recent tweet, RippleX noted that crypto ETFs are changing who can access digital assets, and XRP is directly in that flow.

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    RippleX shares insights from a recent episode of Onchain Economy, which featured Rayhaneh Sharif-Askary, Head of Product and Research at Grayscale, in its tweet.

    In a recent episode of Onchain Economy, Sharif-Askary makes the case for why the crypto market has matured beyond a Bitcoin-only conversation, and why XRP is a defining asset in the next chapter of digital finance. According to her, an ETF opens the door to entirely new groups of investors and is going to continue to drive forward the ecosystem.

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    "The infrastructure is built. The products are live. The doors are open," RippleX said in reaction to Sharif-Askary's insights.

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    XRP's role highlighted

    According to Grayscale's Sharif-Askary, XRP is a battle-tested blockchain having been around for a long time. The Grayscale head of product and research noted that assets have different kinds of use cases and exposure for different kinds of investors. She added that an XRP ETF opens the door to entirely new groups of investors.

    This push comes as investors seek to diversify their institutional portfolios beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

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    Ripple CEO Validates Grayscale's Record Advisor Interest Report in XRP
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    "As investors wrap their heads around Bitcoin as they start thinking about smart contracts like Ethereum, they are starting to think beyond that and they're thinking about how they diversify amongst the other 50% or so of the crypto market cap that's not Bitcoin," Sharif-Askary stated, and added, "Now, we have people asking how to allocate." This indicates a growing interest among crypto investors to diversify.

    At the XRP community event in February, Sharif-Askary indicated advisor interest in XRP, as they noted that they are continually being asked about XRP from their clients.

    According to Sharif-Askary, advisors are constantly asked by their clients about XRP, and in some cases, it is the second-most-talked-about asset in the community, behind Bitcoin.

    The Grayscale crypto sectors, a taxonomy used by the asset manager, divide the crypto ecosystem into six sectors based on investable exposure and use case; XRP is an important part of the currency sector.

    #Grayscale News #XRP
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