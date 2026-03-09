AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Suffers $30.3 Million Blow From ETFs, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Available in Europe by Coinbase? Dogecoin (DOGE) Hints at 37% Breakout Chance: Morning Crypto Report

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 9/03/2026 - 12:01
    Institutional investors exit XRP as outflows hit $30.3 million, while Coinbase expands futures in Europe. Explore SHIB's status, DOGE's 37% breakout setup and the upcoming CPI report.
    Advertisement
    XRP Suffers $30.3 Million Blow From ETFs, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Available in Europe by Coinbase? Dogecoin (DOGE) Hints at 37% Breakout Chance: Morning Crypto Report
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    TL;DR

    • XRP capital flight: XRP saw a $30.3 million outflow, signaling a massive institutional pivot toward profit-taking, while Bitcoin and Ethereum continued to see major gains.
    • Coinbase EU expansion: Coinbase launched regulated futures in 26 European countries; however, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently excluded from these new offerings despite market speculation.
    • Dogecoin volatility: DOGE is compressed in a "triangle" pattern, eyeing a potential 37% breakout toward $0.13 or a breakdown to $0.085 depending on market momentum.
    • CPI сountdown: The market is expected to remain range-bound until the March 11 CPI report, with Bitcoin fluctuating between $66k and $70k based on ETF flows and oil prices.

    XRP records $30.3 million erosion in ETFs

    Last week, XRP was a favorite of institutional investors and outperformed the broader market while demonstrating inflows, but now it appears that a phase of profit-taking and cooling interest has arrived, according to the fresh CoinShares report

    Just one week earlier, XRP recorded inflows of $1.9 million, which itself was already a slowdown, yet the current outflow of $30.3 million is not simply a decline but appears to be a full exit of capital.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Suffers $30.3 Million Blow From ETFs, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Available in Europe by Coinbase? Dogecoin (DOGE) Hints at 37% Breakout Chance: Morning Crypto Report Oscar-Nominated Actor Says Bitcoin Is Going to Die

    Last week, XRP became the only major asset in the report to show such a significant negative result despite the overall optimism that still exists in crypto-focused exchange-traded funds. The impact looks especially painful against the background of competitors. Bitcoin attracted $521 million, while Ethereum and Solana received $88.5 million and $14.6 million, respectively. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, Source: CoinShares

    It seems that while institutions were actively allocating capital to other coins, positions in XRP funds were being closed. This may indicate that the room for further upside based on current regulatory or market expectations around XRP has temporarily been exhausted. The fact that XRP suffered more than other altcoins suggests higher sensitivity to changing sentiment during this specific period. 

    Despite this setback, XRP still maintains solid yearly figures. Inflows since the beginning of the year amount to $123 million. Total assets under management stand at $2.39 billion. However, if outflows continue, XRP risks losing its status as the second most popular altcoin among institutions after Solana, a position it held at the beginning of 2026.

    Shiba Inu's (SHIB) status is uncertain as Coinbase lists derivatives into Europe

    According to an announcement from Coinbase, regulated futures contracts have been launched in Europe through an exchange structure licensed under MiFID rules. Coinbase Advanced is now available in 26 European countries with both standard futures contracts and perpetual-style contracts.

    Advertisement

    Against this backdrop, speculation has intensified that Shiba Inu (SHIB), the popular meme token, could receive expanded exposure in Europe through this development. However, despite the token already being available for spot trading on Coinbase in many European countries, access to the new futures products has not been confirmed.

    It would be easy to assume that SHIB could be included in the launch, especially since in late 2025, Coinbase Derivatives received approval from the CFTC and introduced futures contracts for 1,000 SHIB tokens for American market participants. 

    For now, however, it is too early to speak about SHIB derivatives availability in Europe. Futures currently offered on Coinbase Advanced in Europe are limited to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and traditional futures related to index-style products such as Mag7 + Crypto.

    Dogecoin poised for 37% breakout if this triangle pattern validates

    In the final part of today’s report, Dogecoin and a classical technical formation appear on the chart of the most popular meme coin on the crypto market. The pattern in question is a descending triangle.

    What is happening on the chart first of all is consolidation. The price has been trapped for a long period between a downward sloping resistance line and a horizontal support level around $0.0885 per token. The situation can be interpreted as a compressed spring. The closer the price moves toward the apex of the triangle, the stronger the pressure becomes. This usually ends with a rapid breakout in one direction.

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT 4-Hour Chart, Source: TradingView

    Analyst Ali Martinez points to a potential move of about 37%, which is derived from the height of the wide part of the triangle. Looking at the development scenarios, two outcomes can be outlined: 

    • The bullish scenario occurs if DOGE breaks above the descending resistance line and manages to hold above it. This could trigger a rapid move toward the $0.12-$0.13 area per token. 
    • If the price falls below the support at $0.085, it could lead to a decline of the same magnitude, around 30% to 40%. That is the bearish scenario.

    Such patterns appear frequently on crypto charts, yet their outcome strongly depends on the overall market mood, particularly on Bitcoin. It is also common for prices to move beyond resistance and then return, triggering stop-loss orders and forming what is known as a false breakout.

    Crypto market outlook: ETF flows, oil prices and the upcoming CPI report

    Looking ahead to what deserves attention on the crypto market during the coming days, particularly March 9-10, the key factor remains the daily ETF flows between Ethereum and Bitcoin, which has become the main driver entering 2026. 

    If sustained buying appears during the coming days, the market will receive fuel for further growth. At the same time, tension persists on the global oil market, with prices around $115 per barrel. Any escalation can affect global equities, the dollar and bond yields. Interestingly, Bitcoin continues to behave relatively stable under these conditions, yet stronger dollar conditions still create downward pressure.

    The main catalyst ahead is the weekly CPI release scheduled for March 11. Until that moment, the market may remain in a range, with Bitcoin trading between $66,000 and $70,000, while volatility spikes around ETF reports and oil market developments. 

    Positive flows combined with calm conditions in the Middle East would likely support a moderate upside for cryptocurrencies. Escalation would imply downside pressure. In broader terms, the market may remain dormant until the CPI release on Wednesday.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/09/2026 - 00:01
    Crypto Market Review: XRP Is Most 'Stable' It Has Been in 2026, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) 2026 Bottom Is Not Yet In, Will Bitcoin (BTC) Return $74,000 Gains?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    #XRP #Shiba Inu #SHIB #Coinbase #Dogecoin #XRP News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 20:22
    'Privacy Is Coming for XRP': Top Contributor Confirms
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 11:47
    Dogecoin Volume up 87%, Golden Cross Teases Rebound
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Publishes January-February Bimonthly Security Report: $4.09M in Intercepted Fraud, 266% Bitcoin Reserve Coverage
    MEXC Launches Gold vs. Crypto Campaign: Zero-Fee Trading and $1M Prize Pool
    Nordic Blockchain Conference returns to Stockholm for its 8th edition, highlighting the future of digital finance, policy, and blockchain’s interplay with other frontier technologies.
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 20:22
    'Privacy Is Coming for XRP': Top Contributor Confirms
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 12:01
    XRP Suffers $30.3 Million Blow From ETFs, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Available in Europe by Coinbase? Dogecoin (DOGE) Hints at 37% Breakout Chance: Morning Crypto Report
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 11:47
    Dogecoin Volume up 87%, Golden Cross Teases Rebound
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all