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    Original U.Today article

    XRP Still Missing Final Institutional Piece, Says Evernorth CEO; Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Extreme Price Squeeze Ahead of 4/20; Do Not Chase Bitcoin Rally Above $77,700, Bollinger Bands Signal: Morning Crypto Report

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 14/04/2026 - 13:48
    XRP still lacks a key institutional layer, according to the Evernorth CEO, Dogecoin faces breakout setup before April 20, while Bitcoin nears $77,700 resistance as soft US PPI data fuels crypto market rebound.
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    XRP Still Missing Final Institutional Piece, Says Evernorth CEO; Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Extreme Price Squeeze Ahead of 4/20; Do Not Chase Bitcoin Rally Above $77,700, Bollinger Bands Signal: Morning Crypto Report
    Cover image via U.Today

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    TL;DR 

    • XRP gap: Evernorth CEO claims XRP needs fiduciary standards and mass-allocation platforms to win global institutional capital.
    • BTC resistance: Analysts warn against chasing Bitcoin above $77,700 due to narrow Bollinger Bands and a "fragile" market structure.
    • DOGE 4/20 squeeze: Dogecoin is compressed between $0.089 and $0.10; a breakout could trigger a 15-20% move before Doge Day.
    • Crypto Market Outlook: U.S. PPI inflation cooled to 4% (vs. 4.6% forecast), fueling a recovery with Ethereum (ETH) leading at $2,370.

    Evernorth CEO reveals what separates XRP from becoming main banking OS

    Despite XRP’s dominance in the markets of Japan and South Korea, the ecosystem still lacks a “final piece” for full global integration with traditional finance (TradFi). This was stated by Evernorth CEO Ashish Birla in an exclusive interview with CoinPost. According to Birla, the era in which an asset’s success is measured solely by retail demand is over. Today, institutions (pension funds and insurance companies) require not just access to XRP but fiduciary standards comparable to the bond market.

    Yes, XRP has established itself as a primary settlement asset in Asia due to clear regulation. However, for global scale, this experience must be transferred to Western markets through regulated channels.

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    XRP Still Missing Final Institutional Piece, Says Evernorth CEO; Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Extreme Price Squeeze Ahead of 4/20; Do Not Chase Bitcoin Rally Above $77,700, Bollinger Bands Signal: Morning Crypto Report Krueger Predicts Imminent Bitcoin All-Time High

    Birla emphasized that institutions will not rebuild their internal systems for crypto assets. Instead, they use “proxies” — publicly regulated companies such as Evernorth, which take on compliance risks and provide deep liquidity within the XRP ecosystem.

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    According to Evernorth’s position, the final stage will be the mass deployment of allocation platforms. Institutional capital is “lazy” and disciplined. It requires automated reporting and risk management tools that operate within the legal framework of public companies.

    The technology arrived years ago. Regulation has now caught up. What remains is capital, which demands accountability and transparency. Evernorth aims to fill this gap by acting as a trust layer between decentralized systems and traditional capital, Birla concluded.

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    Why Dogecoin (DOGE) chart looks like powder keg ahead of 4/20

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is showing signs of critical price compression just six days before the community’s annual event — Doge Day (April 20). On the DOGE/USDT chart by TradingView, a classic consolidation pattern has formed. The price is currently squeezed within a narrow range between $0.089 (strong support) and the psychological resistance at $0.10.

    Bollinger Bands on the daily time frame have narrowed to their lowest levels since the start of the year. Historically, such compression has preceded impulsive moves of 15-20%.

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT daily price chart with Bollinger Bands, Source: TradingView

    Current Dogecoin price is at $0.094 (+3.7% over 24 hours). The main driver of current attention is not only the calendar date of April 20 but also real integrations, particularly X Money.

    Two scenarios for the next 144 hours:

    • Bullish: Breakout and consolidation above $0.10 opens a direct path to the targets of $0.12 and $0.15 (peak levels of 2025) by the morning of April 20.
    • Conservative: If the $0.10 resistance holds, DOGE will continue trading within the range until the end of the month, ignoring event-driven hype.

    Stop play at $77,700: Why Bitcoin is expected to reverse

    Bitcoin (BTC) delivered an impressive rally to a four-week high above $74,400, but technical indicators and a surge in leveraged positions are forcing professionals to act with caution. The key signal of the day: do not chase the rally above $77,700.

    According to the current BTC/USDT chart, the price is approaching the middle Bollinger Band on the weekly time frame. The $77,723 level acts as critical resistance.

    Historically, interaction with this zone, combined with current volatility compression, often precedes a sharp pullback or transition into a prolonged sideways range for Bitcoin. Attempting to buy a breakout above this level now appears mathematically unjustified due to the high risk of a false move.

    Analyst Maartunn from CryptoQuant reports unprecedented exchange activity, making the current market structure “fragile.” Despite the strong price impulse, funding rates remain negative. This indicates the market is overloaded with short positions, while spot demand continues to support price, triggering cascading liquidations of bears.

    Article image
    BTC open interest and price average, Source: Maartunn from CryptoQuant

    Maartunn intends to open a short, but the setup remains unclear. Either negative funding or the presence of a spot buyer force need to change.

    A breakout above $77,700 per BTC without prior reduction in open interest could lead to a final upward squeeze followed by a deep correction.

    Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin at highs, Ethereum leading

    As of April 14, 2026, the cryptocurrency market is showing a confident recovery. Bitcoin has established itself above $70,000, supported by inflows of institutional capital and unexpectedly positive macro data from the United States. The slowdown in producer inflation (PPI) has reduced pressure on risk assets, creating an ideal backdrop for a local rally.

    Key developments:

    • U.S. producer inflation report (March PPI): The data came in significantly better than forecasts. The monthly figure reached +0.5% (vs. +1.1% expected), while the annual rate stood at +4% (vs. +4.6% forecast). The easing of inflationary pressure from producers gives the Federal Reserve room to maneuver and boosts investor appetite for crypto assets.
    • Bitcoin (BTC): Following the PPI release, BTC on Binance reached $74,418 (+5% over 24 hours). The intraday high hit $74,900. The move is also supported by progress in geopolitics and a pullback in oil prices below $100.
    • Deutsche Börse deal: The German giant acquired a 1.5% stake in crypto exchange Kraken for $200 million. This is direct evidence of deep TradFi integration into the crypto sector, effectively turning exchanges into full-fledged financial institutions.
    • Altcoin performance: Ethereum (ETH) led gains among the top assets, rising 7.8% to reach $2,370.

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