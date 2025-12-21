XRP Spot ETFs Hit Historic Milestone Amid Unbroken Inflow Streak: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The group of XRP spot ETFs, including Canary, 21Shares, Grayscale, Bitwise and Franklin Templeton, has well surpassed $1 billion, maintaining an unbroken streak of inflows since the first of such ETFs launched in November.

According to SoSoValue, total net assets across spot XRP ETFs reached about $1.21 billion as of Dec. 19, while cumulative total net inflows rose to $1.07 billion.

Sentora, previously IntoTheBlock, spotlights this milestone in a tweet: "spot XRP ETFs have officially surpassed $1 billion in net inflows this week."

spot XRP ETFs have officially surpassed $1 billion in net inflows this week pic.twitter.com/fgyPnpypaD — Sentora (previously IntoTheBlock) (@SentoraHQ) December 20, 2025

XRP ETFs have drawn net inflows every trading day since their debut in mid-November, a streak that distincts them from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs that saw several sessions of outflows over the same stretch.

While Bitcoin ETFs have seen significant outflows in several sessions since the past month, XRP funds, by comparison, have attracted smaller but more consistent inflows.

The group of XRP ETFs have marked 32 consecutive trading days of net inflows since launching on Nov. 13. The milestone comes at a notable time in the markets when crypto prices have dropped following extended selling since October.

XRP news

In XRP news, XRPL Lending Protocol, a new protocol-native system that enables on-ledger lending for institutions while also allowing XRP holders to earn institutional-grade yield, is underway.

According to Ripple developer Edward Hennis, potential use cases include market makers borrowing XRP/RLUSD for inventory and arbitrage; PSPs borrowing RLUSD to pre-fund instant merchant payouts; fintech lenders accessing short-duration working capital.

Relevant amendments are expected to enter validator voting in late January 2026, marking a major step toward activating protocol-native credit markets on XRPL.

XRP is sustaining its rebound from Friday's low of $1.77 into the third day. At the time of writing, XRP was up 0.32% in the last 24 hours to $1.94.

If the current recovery continues, XRP might retest the $2 mark, with the next resistance at $2.15 and $2.58 coinciding with the daily MA 50 and 200, respectively. XRP has marked a double bottom pattern at the $1.77 low, a confirmation of this will be watched in the coming days for a potential XRP rally.