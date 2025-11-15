Tax-Free XRP? Ripple CTO Confirms No Tax on XRP Ledger

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple CTO David Schwartz has addressed a recent question concerning XRP and how XRP Ledger works.

The question posed by Matthew Sigel, VanEck's head of digital assets research, was "If XRP holders aren’t earning anything from the ecosystem, and the protocol doesn’t accrue value, who’s the one collecting the tax?"

Sigel had already taken on the XRP community by asking for the utility of the XRP Ledger blockchain.

The Ripple CTO responded to this, answering, "You asked what the blockchain actually did. You got an answer. Your response was that you couldn't get passive income from it. Is the blockchain ethos 'no middlemen, be your own bank' or is it 'if I can't tax other people for a passive profit, I don't care about it?"

Acknowledging Schwartz's response, Sigel asked further about who collects the tax if XRP holders do not earn anything from the ecosystem and the protocol does not accrue value.

There really is no tax. You can use XRP to issue assets, trade them, issue NFTs, make payments, and so on. The closest thing to a tax is the transaction fees and reserves that serve as an anti-spam measure. The ledger is a public good that belongs to everyone. Nobody has any… — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 14, 2025

To this, the Ripple CTO answered that there is really no tax on XRP Ledger as XRP can be used to issue assets, trade them, issue NFTs, make payments, among other things.

Ripple CTO: Holding XRP gives you XRP

Schwartz explained that the closest thing to a tax on XRPL is the transaction fees and reserves that serve as an anti-spam measure. Transaction fees are systematically burned on XRP Ledger, putting deflationary pressure on the total supply of 100 billion XRP, with 14,241,275 XRP now burned in total. This low burn rate is due to the relatively low transaction fees (less than $0.003 per transaction) on the network.

The Ripple CTO described XRP Ledger as a public good that belongs to everyone, adding, "Nobody has any special right to charge you for it. It is in no sense owned or controlled by XRP holders," and saying, "Holding XRP gives you XRP. Full stop."