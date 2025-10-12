AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Skyrockets, but It's Not What You Think

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 12/10/2025 - 12:57
    XRP is not ready for proper recovery despite surge of payments volume on XRP Ledger
    Advertisement
    XRP Skyrockets, but It's Not What You Think
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The on-chain activity of XRP has skyrocketed, but the price is telling a different tale. The total amount of payments made on XRP Ledger surpassed 1.56 billion XRP on Oct. 11, marking one of the biggest payment surges in 2025. Although the market is buzzing about this spike, a closer examination of the data indicates that the move may not be the result of organic growth or real demand.

    XRP transfers

    The XRPL analytics dashboard shows that the payments volume, which calculates the total amount of XRP transferred between accounts, has soared to levels not seen in months. Instead of an increase in users or institutional utility, this activity appears to be primarily network-driven and may be related to automated system transfers or internal ledger rebalancing.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Amid a wider market meltdown brought on by macroeconomic tensions such as the escalating U.S. tariffs clash, the token’s market value is still declining despite the increase in ledger activity, highlighting the discrepancy between network metrics and investor sentiment. This is echoed by technical indicators.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Skyrockets, but It's Not What You Think
    Morning Crypto Report: Top XRP Trader Who Predicted 700% Rally Confirms He's Still Holding, Shiba Inu Meme Coin Escapes 'Zeroing,' Bitcoin Price Best Scenario Revealed
    XRP Holders Didn't Panic Despite 50% Price Drop
    'XRP Going Nowhere': XRP Ledger Validator Reacts as Crazy Volatility Hits Market

    A consolidation wedge has been broken by XRP on the daily chart. It briefly broke through the 200-day moving average before marginally recovering. Though history indicates that XRP can stay in this zone for prolonged periods of time during bearish phases, the RSI, which is currently hovering around 28, indicates that the market is severely oversold.

    Advertisement

    Panic or controlled sellout?

    The drop’s panic-driven character is further supported by volume profiles, which show a high level of liquidation and no indication of long-term buying support. Even though XRPL activity has increased, traders seem to be taking advantage of the chance to sell rather than buy.

    Hence, even though XRP’s on-chain metrics are skyrocketing, the liquidity structure and underlying price action point to internal movement rather than adoption. Until the surge in ledger activity is supported by external demand or real payment utility, the price is unlikely to follow.

    To put it briefly, XRP may be soaring on the chain, but not where it counts.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 12, 2025 - 11:46
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Back in 2023: Mind-Blowing Price Action
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 12, 2025 - 11:05
    Morning Crypto Report: Top XRP Trader Who Predicted 700% Rally Confirms He's Still Holding, Shiba Inu Meme Coin Escapes 'Zeroing,' Bitcoin Price Best Scenario Revealed
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global AI Show Announces Milestone Edition: AI:2031 – Accelerating Intelligent Futures
    Block your dates for The Global Blockchain Show 2025 hosted by VAP Group in Abu Dhabi
    AIDA: The All-in-One Web3 Interface - Swap, Launch, Trade & Create with AI
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 12, 2025 - 12:57
    XRP Skyrockets, but It's Not What You Think
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 12, 2025 - 11:46
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Back in 2023: Mind-Blowing Price Action
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 12, 2025 - 11:05
    Morning Crypto Report: Top XRP Trader Who Predicted 700% Rally Confirms He's Still Holding, Shiba Inu Meme Coin Escapes 'Zeroing,' Bitcoin Price Best Scenario Revealed
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all