    XRP Skyrockets 158% in Volume as Market Hit With $874 Million Sell-Off

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 19/01/2026 - 12:29
    XRP trading volumes reached $3.62 billion as crypto market saw a shakeout following a promising start to 2026.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP has seen a surge in trading volumes even as the broader crypto market sees selling pressure in the early Monday session.

    According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP trading volume rose 158% in the last 24 hours to $3.62 billion, as traders adjusted their positioning.

    The XRP price is trading in the red as major cryptocurrencies fell on Monday as fears of new U.S. tariffs on European goods triggered a broader sell-off across global markets.

    Crypto’s losses mirrored those seen in the equities market as the U.S. equity-index futures fell sharply in early trading, with Nasdaq 100 contracts and European futures down as tariff concerns resurfaced. However, safe haven assets, including gold and silver, surged.

    Liquidations rose in the last 24 hours following the sell-off, with nearly $878 million in crypto positions wiped out, according to CoinGlass data, with long positions accounting for the majority.

    Digital assets had seen a promising start to the year, after ending 2025 in a malaise following the inability to sustain a recovery from the massive sell-off last October.

    XRP price action

    XRP saw a sharp drop on Coinbase early Monday, reaching a low of $1.85 before it slightly rebounded.

    At press time, XRP was still sustaining daily losses, down 4.1% in the last 24 hours to $1.97. XRP has marked 12 out of 13 days in losses since Jan. 5 amid continued profit-taking.

    This follows a strong start to the year, with a five-day surge for XRP reaching $2.41 on Jan. 5. XRP has nearly reversed its run at the year's start, as it approached the Jan. 1 low of $1.82 in today's trading session.

    The $2 level remains crucial to watch now for XRP price action, as a return above this level might allow XRP to regain bullish momentum.

