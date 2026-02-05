AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Set for Lift Off? Ripple Prime CEO Hints at Big Developments After Integration

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 5/02/2026 - 11:18
    Ripple Prime International CEO shares excitement about latest integration with potential upside for XRP.
    XRP Set for Lift Off? Ripple Prime CEO Hints at Big Developments After Integration
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Ripple Prime International CEO Mike Higgins shares his excitement about the latest integration of Hyperliquid, a leading decentralized derivatives venue.

    Yesterday, Ripple announced that Ripple Prime, its institutional prime brokerage platform, has enabled support for Hyperliquid.

    According to Mike Higgins, the next phase of institutions joining the on-chain economy starts with capital markets' integration and the integration of HyperliquidX, a liquid venue for crypto price discovery and on-chain derivatives remains an obvious place to start.

    The move enables institutions to access on-chain derivatives liquidity through HyperliquidX; Ripple Prime customers can also cross-margin crypto with all asset classes supported by the prime brokerage platform, which includes XRP.

    Higgins signals benefits for XRP amid the latest Hyperliquid integration, saying, "From XRP and other crypto assets to heavy metals perps.I’m incredibly excited for Ripple Prime clients to be able to tap into this liquidity through a single, secure counterparty."

    Ripple and XRP news

    For two days in the month of February, XRP holders, builders, institutions and Ripple leaders will come together across three live X Spaces to discuss XRP utility and where it is headed next.

    From Feb. 11 to 12, 2026, Ripple will be hosting three live X Spaces, covering EMEA, the Americas and APAC regions.

    In one of the segments of the event, "Looking Ahead with David Schwartz" scheduled for Feb. 12, Ripple CTO emeritus and co-creator of the XRP Ledger, David Schwartz, will be taking questions from the XRP community as well as sharing his perspective on how XRP use cases have evolved, what matters most for adoption and where real progress is happening.

    This week, in a major milestone, Ripple has been granted a full EU EMI license after previously receiving preliminary approval for its EU Electronic Money Institution license in Luxembourg.

    #XRP News #Ripple News #XRP
