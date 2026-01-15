AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Search Interest Surges on X: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 15/01/2026 - 11:43
    XRP interest on X has surged amid recent developments.
    Advertisement
    XRP Search Interest Surges on X: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP's search interest has surged on X, with Vet, an XRP Ledger dUNL validator, highlighting this in a recent tweet.

    Advertisement

    Vet cited a tweet from head of product at X and advisor at Solana, Nikita Bier, who shared a chart that indicated the top cashtags searched on X recently.

    XRP was among the cashtags frequently searched, alongside major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum.

    Advertisement

    XRP remains in the spotlight following recent developments in the XRP Ledger ecosystem and Ripple as well.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Optimistic About Crypto Market Structure Bill
    Crypto Market Review: XRP Market Anomalies, Ethereum at $3,300 Inflection Point, Shiba Inu Trillion-Unit Potential
    Kashkari: Crypto Is ‘Basically Useless’
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Jumps 1,122% in Liquidation Imbalance, Peter Brandt Predicts Historic Bitcoin Breakout, Ethereum Holder Bitmine Hits $14 Billion Milestone

    In a week, Ripple secured two major regulatory milestones. Yesterday, Ripple announced its second major regulatory milestone in a week, securing preliminary approval of its Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license from Luxembourg's Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF).

    This follows last week’s announcement that Ripple had been granted its EMI license and Cryptoasset Registration by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

    Advertisement

    XRP Ledger gains progress

    In a recent announcement, RippleX stated that XRP Community Night is coming to Denver. The event connects local users, builders and teams working on XRP and is scheduled for Feb. 18 at 7-10 p.m. MST during ETH Denver.

    In separate news, RippleX announced that all XRPL version 3.0.0 amendments have been triggered for mainnet adoption in two weeks.  In light of this, XRPL node operators and validators are urged as a critical step to upgrade their software to the current version to avoid being amendment-blocked.

    The amendment for Permissioned Domains is nearing the threshold for activation. Ripple supports this feature, as well as the Permissioned DEX, which this will ultimately enable.

    The Permissioned Domains amendment is an enabling feature, as it sets the stage for financial institutions to engage in permissioned flows on XRP Ledger.

    #XRP News #XRP #XRPL
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 11:07
    Ethereum (ETH): First Enormous Breakthrough Since May 2025
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 10:42
    Ripple CEO Praises Crypto as CPI Shows Reduction in US Financial Services Costs
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit and LALIGA Kick Off $800,000 Elite Championship
    Aster “Human vs AI” Live Trading Competition Season 1 Concludes
    NGRAVE, global pioneer in digital asset security, completes strategic restructuring with sights set on USD 10 billion in assets secured
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 11:43
    XRP Search Interest Surges on X: Details
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 11:07
    Ethereum (ETH): First Enormous Breakthrough Since May 2025
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 10:42
    Ripple CEO Praises Crypto as CPI Shows Reduction in US Financial Services Costs
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 10:14
    SHIB Eyes Liquidity Crunch Amid 910% Surge in Deflationary Metric
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 9:44
    Bitcoin Inflows Go Parabolic as $1.7 Billion Weekly ETF Spike Stuns Bears
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 11:43
    XRP Search Interest Surges on X: Details
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 11:07
    Ethereum (ETH): First Enormous Breakthrough Since May 2025
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 10:42
    Ripple CEO Praises Crypto as CPI Shows Reduction in US Financial Services Costs
    Yuri Molchan
    Show all