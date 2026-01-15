XRP Search Interest Surges on X: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP's search interest has surged on X, with Vet, an XRP Ledger dUNL validator, highlighting this in a recent tweet.

Vet cited a tweet from head of product at X and advisor at Solana, Nikita Bier, who shared a chart that indicated the top cashtags searched on X recently.

XRP was among the cashtags frequently searched, alongside major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum.

XRP remains in the spotlight following recent developments in the XRP Ledger ecosystem and Ripple as well.

In a week, Ripple secured two major regulatory milestones. Yesterday, Ripple announced its second major regulatory milestone in a week, securing preliminary approval of its Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license from Luxembourg's Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF).

This follows last week’s announcement that Ripple had been granted its EMI license and Cryptoasset Registration by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

XRP Ledger gains progress

In a recent announcement, RippleX stated that XRP Community Night is coming to Denver. The event connects local users, builders and teams working on XRP and is scheduled for Feb. 18 at 7-10 p.m. MST during ETH Denver.

In separate news, RippleX announced that all XRPL version 3.0.0 amendments have been triggered for mainnet adoption in two weeks. In light of this, XRPL node operators and validators are urged as a critical step to upgrade their software to the current version to avoid being amendment-blocked.

The amendment for Permissioned Domains is nearing the threshold for activation. Ripple supports this feature, as well as the Permissioned DEX, which this will ultimately enable.

The Permissioned Domains amendment is an enabling feature, as it sets the stage for financial institutions to engage in permissioned flows on XRP Ledger.