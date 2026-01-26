AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Rockets 214% in Volume as Market Sell-Off Liquidates $745 Million

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 26/01/2026 - 23:26
    XRP volumes have skyrocketed 214% as the market continues to face selling pressure.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The crypto market is mostly trading in red on Monday, with $745 million recorded in liquidations in the last 24 hours.

    XRP reached a low of $1.83 early Monday after dropping to $1.80 on Sunday as crypto markets fell in thin weekend trading, extending a pullback that has dragged on since the past week.

    At press time, XRP was down 0.70% in the last 24 hours to $1.88 as cryptocurrencies fell ahead of a busy week, with the Federal Reserve's two-day FOMC meeting starting on Wednesday and major technology players announcing earnings.

    HOT Stories
    Institutional Demand for XRP ETFs Cools
    Crypto Market Review: Is XRP in Perfect Spot for $3 Run? Ethereum (ETH) $3,500 Blowup Is Ready, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Needs Rocket Fuel Now
    Paul Graham Says Gensler's Approach to Crypto Was 'Really Stupid'
    'Greatest Risk' to Bitcoin Identified by Strategy's Saylor

    The Federal Reserve is set to announce its rate decision, with investors expecting it to leave rates unchanged. However, traders will be paying very close attention to Chairman Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference, which presents the real intrigue.

    After delivering three back-to-back quarter-point cuts, the central bank is expected to hold steady on Wednesday.

    Amid the sell-off, XRP trading volume rose 214% in the last 24 hours to $3.34 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    What's next for XRP price?

    XRP fell for four straight days in a row, reaching a low of $1.80 on Sunday. The drop coincides with outflows from XRP ETFs.

    According to Sosovalue, spot XRP ETFs saw about $40.6 million in weekly outflows, suggesting institutional profit-taking.

    XRP's price drop however, presents a silver lining, with the MVRV indicator now suggesting it to be undervalued.

    The MVRV for XRP has fallen into the negative, currently at -5.7%, which suggests being undervalued.

    The XRP price seems to be building a base near $1.80, forming what analysts might describe as a triple bottom support zone. Each test has drawn buyers, but rebounds have been limited.

    Market sentiment remains fragile after continued profit-taking following a rally at the start of the year. The Federal Reserve's first rate decision of this year will now be widely watched by traders.

    #XRP News #XRP #XRP Price Prediction
