Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Rockets 1,122% in Liquidation Imbalance as CPI Delivers Bullish Surprise

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 13/01/2026 - 15:32
    XRP just locked in a brutal 1,122% liquidation imbalance as CPI came in cooler than expected, triggering a market-wide macro pivot and trapping short sellers.
    Advertisement
    XRP Rockets 1,122% in Liquidation Imbalance as CPI Delivers Bullish Surprise
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As Wall Street is celebrating the softest Core CPI since 2021 and S&P 500 futures reach record highs, the XRP derivatives market just saw an unbelievable 1,122% short-side liquidation imbalance — a brutal positioning trap that exploded as inflation fears cooled down.

    Advertisement

    According to CoinGlass's liquidation heatmapXRP liquidated for $76,450 in the past hour. What's interesting is not the total amount, though, but the structure: $6,270 came from longs, while $70,180 were taken out of short positions.

    Article image
    Source: Coinglass

    That is an 11x asymmetry, telling us that short sellers were caught off-guard by a sudden upward spike, which you can see on the XRP price chart.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: $17 XRP Dream Faces Bitcoin Crosswind, Shiba Inu 2.0? Vitalik Buterin Exits 6 Coins, SEC Chief Explains Venezuela's $60 Billion BTC Situation
    $160M XRP Shuffle Sparks Confusion
    Crypto Market Review: XRP Might Go Parabolic, Perfect Bitcoin (BTC) Bounce Setup, Dogecoin (DOGE) Losing Critical Support Level
    Top Binance Traders Now 300% More Bullish on XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prints Golden Cross, Satoshi-Era Whale Wakes Up to Move $156 Million in Bitcoin — Crypto News Digest

    Bitcoin and Ethereum were the main targets of liquidations — $4.72 million and $3.39 million, respectively — but it is XRP's microstructure that was unique, with a short squeeze over capitulation. 

    Advertisement

    CPI delivers bullish surprise

    Just minutes before the move, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics confirmed that Core CPI fell to 2.6% YoY, which is below consensus. Derivatives traders immediately adjusted their expectations for a more significant Fed cut, leading to a surge in bids for short-term interest rate futures.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 01/13/2026 - 14:05
    Ripple Could Not Push XRP Without Risking SEC Lawsuit, Legal Expert Suggests
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    What happened is a textbook example of how macro volatility met leveraged mispositioning — and XRP, once again, moved as a liquidity proxy rather than a trend follower.

    Advertisement

    Whether this liquidation imbalance sets the stage for a breakout above the $2.08 resistance depends on how spot flows react after the CPI. One thing is clear, though: XRP's short side just got destroyed in real time, and the burn rate was not small.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #Liquidation Imbalance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 15:24
    XRP Developer Breaks Silence on Biggest XRPL Challenge
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 15:20
    Standard Chartered Names $30,000 Target for ETH
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Digital Assets Week Returns to Hong Kong on 4 February 2026
    Noctura Introduces a Compliance-First Shielded Privacy Layer on Solana, Targeting Institutional-Grade Confidentiality Without Sacrificing Market Access
    Next Block Expo 2026: The Biggest Edition Yet
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 15:32
    XRP Rockets 1,122% in Liquidation Imbalance as CPI Delivers Bullish Surprise
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 15:24
    XRP Developer Breaks Silence on Biggest XRPL Challenge
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 15:20
    Standard Chartered Names $30,000 Target for ETH
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Jan 13, 2026 - 15:19
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 13
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 15:15
    Privacy Token DASH Explodes by 61% in Hours, Catalyst Revealed
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 15:32
    XRP Rockets 1,122% in Liquidation Imbalance as CPI Delivers Bullish Surprise
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 15:24
    XRP Developer Breaks Silence on Biggest XRPL Challenge
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 15:20
    Standard Chartered Names $30,000 Target for ETH
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD