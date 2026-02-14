XRP Rises to $1.42 After 2.4% CPI Print, March 4 Fed Beige Book Next

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP drew fresh buying interest after U.S. inflation data came in softer than expected, with January CPI rising 0.2% month over month and annual inflation easing to 2.4%. After an initial 0.95% dip, the token rebounded 3.76% and hit a peak at $1.422 at press time. With CPI absorbed, attention now shifts to the Fed’s Beige Book on March 4.

XRP response to January CPI data

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, January CPI rose 0.2% month over month, below the 0.3% consensus, while annual inflation eased to 2.4%, marking one of the lowest readings in nearly five years. Core CPI matched expectations at 0.3% month over month. On paper, this was a constructive print for risk assets. In practice, the reaction was more complex.

XRP initially slipped 0.95% in the immediate aftermath of the release, reflecting the algorithmic volatility typical around macro data. Buyers then stepped in, lifting the token by 2.29% from the local low. At the time of writing, XRP is trading near $1.4092, up about 3.57% on the day, suggesting that dip demand remains active above the $1.36-$1.37 intraday support.

"New normal": 3% inflation target?

The most critical takeaway for crypto investors is not the 2.4% figure itself but the market’s reassessment of the Fed’s reaction function.

There is growing institutional consensus that the Federal Reserve may tolerate a higher long-term inflation range — 2.5% to 3.5% — rather than forcing a recession to hit the historical 2% target. If this "higher-for-longer" inflation framework gains traction, high-beta assets like XRP and hard assets like gold may continue to reprice upward as real rates adjust.

The focus now shifts to the Fed Beige Book on March 4. While not a formal rate-setting meeting, this report will provide the qualitative "boots-on-the-ground" economic data needed to confirm if the January disinflation trend is sustainable.

XRP remains in a macro-sensitive consolidation phase. A sustained close above $1.42 would signal a breakout from this news-driven volatility, while the $1.36 zone remains the "must-hold" floor for bulls.