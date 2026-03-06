Crypto Market Review: XRP is Blocked Between Two Levels, Bitcoin's (BTC) First Key Resistance Updated, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Bottom?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market is approaching several key technical turning points as major assets move within tightening structures that could soon trigger larger price swings. While some coins are struggling with resistance during recovery attempts, others appear to be stabilizing after prolonged declines, setting up potential breakout scenarios.

XRP haven't locked in enough

At the moment, XRP is stuck in a tightening range that restricts its price movement and makes it impossible for it to move in a clear direction. A rising support trendline from recent lows, and the declining 26-day exponential moving average serving as resistance, are two crucial levels that the asset is consolidating between.

The next breakout could decide the market’s short-term course, because this compression has essentially locked XRP into a small range.

After recovering from a steep decline earlier in February that brought the price close to the $1.25-$1.30 range, XRP is currently trading around $1.40. Buyers reacted strongly to that selloff, creating a sequence of higher lows and the ascending trendline that is currently visible on the chart.

Key trendline invalidated

Since then, despite the overall bearish structure, this trendline has served as a short-term support level, keeping the price from falling further.

The upside is still limited, though. XRP’s attempts to move higher have been repeatedly rejected by the 26 EMA, which is still sloping downward. Sellers intervene each time the asset gets close to this moving average, driving the price back toward support. Bulls must get past this dynamic’s obvious technical barrier in order to start a recovery.

This structure effectively squeezes XRP between these two levels. The available trading range shrinks as the trendline rises and the moving average progressively falls.

When one side of the structure eventually breaks, these compression patterns usually end abruptly with an increase in volatility.

Reclaiming and holding above the 26 EMA is crucial for XRP to start a significant recovery. The price may move toward the next resistance zones, which are located around $1.45 and possibly $1.60, where more moving averages and earlier price clusters are found, if a breakout is successful.

Bitcoin finally tried itself

One of the strongest recovery moves since the market recovered from the February lows near $63,000, Bitcoin recently attempted a significant breakout that momentarily lifted the asset above the $74,000 mark.

The rally was short-lived, though. Sellers are still actively defending the upper boundary of the current recovery structure, as evidenced by Bitcoin’s swift retreat back toward the $72,000 zone after reaching the higher range.

At first, the move above $74,000 appeared to be the start of a stronger bullish breakout. Bitcoin developed a tightening consolidation pattern that indicated an impending volatility expansion after weeks of pressure and a sharp decline earlier in the year. Eventually, buyers forced the price through that structure’s upper boundary, creating a surge of short-term momentum and a rise in trading volume.

The market was unable to sustain the higher levels in spite of the breakout attempt. The $74,000-$75,000 range is currently functioning as the first significant resistance barrier during the current recovery phase, according to the swift rejection.

This level is crucial from both a technical and psychological standpoint, because traders typically lock in profits close to significant round-number zones.

Bitcoin is currently maintaining a higher low structure in comparison to the February bottom, while holding just below that resistance area. This indicates that even though the market has not yet confirmed a sustained breakout, the larger recovery effort is still ongoing.

Bitcoin may enter a new momentum phase that drives the price toward higher resistance clusters in the mid-$70,000 region if buyers are able to recover and hold above the upper range on significant volume.

However, the market may enter another period of consolidation, or briefly retreat toward the mid-$60,000 range, if repeated attempts to break this level are unsuccessful.

Shiba Inu's turning point in close

After months of relentless selling pressure, Shiba Inu may finally be nearing a turning point.

For the majority of the past year, the meme asset has been in a consistent downward trend, breaking through several consolidation structures and continuously printing lower highs. On the other hand, recent price activity indicates that SHIB might be stabilizing close to a possible bottoming zone.

SHIB is currently trading at $0.0000056, which is slightly above the most recent local support area. Due to its ability to absorb several waves of selling over the previous few sessions, this region has grown in importance. After the protracted decline, buyers may be gradually stepping in, as each attempt to drive the price lower has been met with a swift recovery.

Technically speaking, SHIB previously broke away from a number of descending triangle patterns that emerged during the decline. The asset declined steadily as a result of those breakdowns, but the most recent move seems to be losing steam. Rather than another violent collapse, the recent price action indicates a tight consolidation forming close to the current support zone.

SHIB's dynamic is unstable

Additionally, volume dynamics lend credence to the stabilization possibility. The sharp spikes that accompanied previous breakdowns are starting to fade, even though selling activity is still present. This frequently happens close to the conclusion of protracted bearish cycles, when longer-term players start building positions and weaker holders leave the market.

The separation between SHIB and its key moving averages is another crucial component. The asset is still below important trend indicators like the 50 and 200-day averages, but as the downward momentum slows, the difference between the price and those levels has begun to close. The beginning of a reversal structure may be indicated if the market starts making higher lows.

SHIB needs to maintain the $0.0000055–$0.0000050 support range in order for a recovery scenario to emerge. By staying in this region, the asset would be able to establish a foundation before trying to recover adjacent resistance levels at $0.0000062 and $0.0000067.