XRP Records Abnormal $0 in Liquidations, Here's XRP Price Reaction

XRP showed a really rare print today as the one-hour liquidation snapshot by CoinGlass came in at $128,430, and every cent of it hit the long side, while the short column stayed at a clean $0, sitting there like the market simply forgot to include it. The heat map around XRP is full of normal losses, yet it stands in the middle with a one-sided hit that immediately tells you how the market was positioned during that hour.

As always, it is all about the price action as XRP barely moved, stuck in that tight $2.19-$2.20 range, but the small pushes it did make were just enough to knock out overexposed longs who were trying to front-run a drop.

Shorts did not get touched because the chart never gave them a candle that could force a margin call. It was a slow sideways drift, the kind where the market trims only one side — the one where the most categorical investment decisions are being made because of boredom.

Perfect zero for XRP

Bitcoin and Ethereum had liquidations on both sides across the day, even minor assets on the map printed at least something in their short column. XRP alone sits with a perfect imbalance: $128,430 versus $0, a clear sign that shorts stayed light and nobody wanted to press the downside in a zone that has been stubborn for almost two days.

A split like this usually leads to a straight move, not a soft one. With longs already cleared out, a push above $2.23-$2.25 can accelerate fast and send XRP into the $2.30-$2.34 zone in a single leg, while a drop under $2.17 would open the path to $2.12-$2.14 almost immediately.