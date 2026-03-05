AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Rally Fails to Lift Payment Volume as Metric Declines 70%

    By Caroline Amosun
    Thu, 5/03/2026 - 21:07
    XRP Ledger has failed to move in the same direction with the price of XRP, which has returned to green territory, showing notable daily gains.
    Advertisement
    XRP Rally Fails to Lift Payment Volume as Metric Declines 70%
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google
    Advertisement

    The broad crypto market rebound that has fueled a rally for XRP’s price has failed to extend its strong momentum to the XRP Ledger as on-chain payment activity on the ledger has declined significantly.

    While XRP has recently suspended its prolonged price dip, payment activities still remain weak as data from XRPSCAN shows that the payment volume on XRPL has declined to 230,838,816 XRP as of March 5, 2026.

    Notably, this marks a more than 70% decrease from the 769 million XRP volume it achieved in the previous day, representing a major divergence between XRP’s price action and network usage. 

    HOT Stories
    Fed, FDIC, and OCC Issue Crucial Clarification on Blockchain-Based Securities Crypto Market Review: XRP is Blocked Between Two Levels, Bitcoin's (BTC) First Key Resistance Updated, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Bottom?

    XRP reclaims $1.47

    While XRP’s price move is yet to reflect on its payment volume, the asset has recorded a nearly 10% increase in price in just a single day.

    Advertisement

    The contrasting metrics has sparked curiosity about whether XRP is headed for a major recovery or the rally will be short-lived.

    While it has reached its highest weekly level of $1.47 during the rally, XRP has retained the positive price momentum and has surged 1.78% over the last day, trading at $1.42 as of writing time.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap 

    After revisiting local lows around $1.27, the unexpected intervention of bullish traders — which saw market sentiments flip to the positive side — have stirred confidence among investors, who are still optimistic for a bigger price move.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 03/04/2026 - 14:11
    XRP Derivatives Activity: OI Hits $2.23 Billion as Short Positions Get Liquidated
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Nonetheless, the slow performances seen among key on-chain metrics like the payment volume, network activity, institutional participation and more have triggered curiosities about the sustainability of the price rally.

    XRP futures slow on Coinbase 

    While XRP has also flipped positive across its derivatives market, with its total open interest surging past $2.36 billion, futures traders on Coinbase have closed their positions during the period.

    Data from CoinGlass shows that XRP open interest on Coinbase has declined by 3.62%, suggesting that American traders are less willing to stake their holdings ahead of a potential price upswing.

    #XRP #XRP Price Prediction #Coinbase
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 7:26
    Bitcoin Reserves on CEXes Collapse to Lowest Level Since November 2018
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 5:58
    Fed, FDIC, and OCC Issue Crucial Clarification on Blockchain-Based Securities
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Nordic Blockchain Conference returns to Stockholm for its 8th edition, highlighting the future of digital finance, policy, and blockchain’s interplay with other frontier technologies.
    Toobit Launches March Spot Challenge with Deposit and Trading Prizes
    2026 Global Game Connect Makes Its Sri Lanka Debut — A New Era of iGaming Experience Begins
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 7:26
    Bitcoin Reserves on CEXes Collapse to Lowest Level Since November 2018
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 5:58
    Fed, FDIC, and OCC Issue Crucial Clarification on Blockchain-Based Securities
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Mar 6, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: XRP is Blocked Between Two Levels, Bitcoin's (BTC) First Key Resistance Updated, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Bottom?
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all