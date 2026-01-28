AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Price Rebound Validated With Golden Cross

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 28/01/2026 - 14:56
    XRP has new potential to jump to $3 with the latest golden cross setup.
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Rebound Validated With Golden Cross
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP has surged by over 2.5% in the last 24 hours, with the price climbing from a low of $1.87 to hit a high of $1.94. This price rebound has been validated by a bullish indicator, the golden cross. As per CoinMarketCap data, a golden cross has formed on the 9-day and 26-day moving averages.

    Advertisement

    XRP indicators tease upside

    Generally, traders consider a golden cross as a bullish indicator for crypto assets. Its formation suggests that a rally could be in the making for the asset. In this case, XRP might soar and regain the $2 zone amid this current bullish signal.

    XRP is already outpacing the broader crypto market’s 2.38% gain. If the coin sustains this momentum, it is likely to hit $2.50.

    However, this depends on support from market participants, as its trading volume has not increased significantly. It only climbed slightly by 0.29% to $2.42 billion. Increased volume flowing from sustained buying pressure could support the coin’s upward trajectory.

    Article image
    XRP Price Chart | Source: TradingView

    As of press time, XRP is changing hands at $1.92, which represents a 2.17% increase in the last 24 hours. With XRP holding above its immediate support of $1.89 and the Relative Strength Index at 43.91, the coin has room for upward movement before it could slip into overbought territory.

    February performance risks reversing price targets

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 01/28/2026 - 12:59
    XRP to $2.69? Bull and Bear Case Targets Revealed in 2026 Price Prediction
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    As U.Today reported, XRP could target $2.69 if it surges by between 30% and 40%, according to 21Shares' prediction. This projection is relying on regulatory stability and increased utility, which XRP has gained in recent times.

    It is worth mentioning that to achieve this level of growth, XRP will need to overcome its historical precedent of poor February performance. XRP has negative growth of 5.3% in the month, and any gains recorded now risk a reversal — except the community is rallying support to break the jinx in 2026.

    On a bullish note, there have been over 3,200 new XRP accounts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, signaling an increase in network adoption. This development coinciding with a golden cross formation is likely to support sustained growth for the coin.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 16:44
    Court Crushes Lawsuit Against Ripple
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 15:55
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Slumps 99%, Will Price Recovery Stall?
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    QXMP Labs Announces Activation of RWA Liquidity Architecture and $1.1 Trillion On-Chain Asset Registration
    The State of TRON H2 2025: Stablecoin Settlement at Scale Amid Rising Competition
    Toobit and LALIGA Celebrate Partnership with $1M Super Match Carnival
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 16:44
    Court Crushes Lawsuit Against Ripple
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 15:55
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Slumps 99%, Will Price Recovery Stall?
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 15:38
    Previous Bitcoin Bear Market Signal Emerges: CryptoQuant
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 15:32
    No Catalyst, No Breakout? DOGE Could Drift Sideways into Summer 2026
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 15:26
    -45% for Bitcoin: Hidden $62,000 BTC Price Point Resurfaces for Binance
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 16:44
    Court Crushes Lawsuit Against Ripple
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 15:55
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Slumps 99%, Will Price Recovery Stall?
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 15:38
    Previous Bitcoin Bear Market Signal Emerges: CryptoQuant
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all