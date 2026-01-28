XRP Price Rebound Validated With Golden Cross

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP has surged by over 2.5% in the last 24 hours, with the price climbing from a low of $1.87 to hit a high of $1.94. This price rebound has been validated by a bullish indicator, the golden cross . As per CoinMarketCap data, a golden cross has formed on the 9-day and 26-day moving averages.

XRP indicators tease upside

Generally, traders consider a golden cross as a bullish indicator for crypto assets. Its formation suggests that a rally could be in the making for the asset. In this case, XRP might soar and regain the $2 zone amid this current bullish signal.

XRP is already outpacing the broader crypto market’s 2.38% gain. If the coin sustains this momentum, it is likely to hit $2.50.

However, this depends on support from market participants, as its trading volume has not increased significantly. It only climbed slightly by 0.29% to $2.42 billion. Increased volume flowing from sustained buying pressure could support the coin’s upward trajectory.

As of press time, XRP is changing hands at $1.92, which represents a 2.17% increase in the last 24 hours. With XRP holding above its immediate support of $1.89 and the Relative Strength Index at 43.91, the coin has room for upward movement before it could slip into overbought territory.

February performance risks reversing price targets

As U.Today reported, XRP could target $2.69 if it surges by between 30% and 40%, according to 21Shares' prediction. This projection is relying on regulatory stability and increased utility, which XRP has gained in recent times.

It is worth mentioning that to achieve this level of growth, XRP will need to overcome its historical precedent of poor February performance. XRP has negative growth of 5.3% in the month, and any gains recorded now risk a reversal — except the community is rallying support to break the jinx in 2026.