    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for September 3

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 3/09/2025 - 13:40
    Can bounce back of XRP continue to $3 mark by end of week?
    
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is mainly green in the middle of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has risen by 2.69% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $2.8654. If the correction continues, traders may see a test of the support by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is more bullish.

    If the daily candle closes near the $2.8693 level or above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $2.90-$2.95 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP has bounced off the support of $2.7280. If the weekly bar closes far from that level, the local growth may continue to the $3 mark by the end of the week.

    XRP is trading at $2.8430 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
