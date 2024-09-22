XRP Price Prediction for September 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls have become weaker on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has increased by 0.43% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, one should pay attention to the local level of $0.5868. If the daily candle closes below it, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.58 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of XRP is trading within yesterday's candle. If buyers lose the interim level of $0.58, the drop may lead to a test of the $0.56 range within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price is in the middle of the wide channel between the support of $0.5026 and the resistance of $0.6580.

As neither side is dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.55-$0.60 is the more likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $0.5859 at press time.