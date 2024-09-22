    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for September 22

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect reversal from XRP?
    Sun, 22/09/2024 - 16:08
    Bulls have become weaker on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has increased by 0.43% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, one should pay attention to the local level of $0.5868. If the daily candle closes below it, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.58 zone.

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of XRP is trading within yesterday's candle. If buyers lose the interim level of $0.58, the drop may lead to a test of the $0.56 range within the next few days.

    From the midterm point of view, the price is in the middle of the wide channel between the support of $0.5026 and the resistance of $0.6580.

    As neither side is dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.55-$0.60 is the more likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $0.5859 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

