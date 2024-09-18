    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for September 18

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect a bounce from XRP soon?
    Wed, 18/09/2024 - 16:40
    Most of the coins have faced a correction, according to CoinStats.

    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has gone down by 3.6%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is trading below the local support of $0.5696. As long as the price is below the aforementioned level, the drop may continue to the $0.56 level by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the higher time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. If the daily candle closes near its low, there is a chance of seeing an ongoing drop to the $0.55-$0.56 zone by the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the mid-term point of view, the picture remains unchanged. Neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative yet. The declining volume confirms such a statement. 

    In this regard, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.52-$0.60 is the most likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $0.5687 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

