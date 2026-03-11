AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Adam Back Defends Strategy's Bitcoin Bets: 'It's a Free Market'

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 11/03/2026 - 13:16
    Adam Back supports Strategy's Bitcoin accumulation as a free market right.
    Advertisement
    Adam Back Defends Strategy's Bitcoin Bets: 'It's a Free Market'
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Adam Back, the founder and CEO of Blockstream, has waded into the debate about whether or not Strategy Inc’s Bitcoin model is good for the market. This debate comes as few people believe the massive accumulation of Bitcoin creates potential centralization concerns.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin is a free market

    Hours ago, an X user with the handle @FreedomMemesIRL noted that he was getting frustrated with Michael Saylor and Strategy. 

    He posed a rhetorical question as to how he could be buying billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin with no impact on the price of the coin. He also pointed to the fact that Bitcoin was supposed to be widely distributed and not slowly concentrated in one company’s hands. In his assessment, he feels this is wrong.

    As a long-term advocate of Bitcoin, Adam Back proposed a simple solution to the complaints, which is to "buy more" if the situation proves inconvenient. The early Bitcoin pioneer attested to the fact that Bitcoin operates on a "free market" that allows anyone to gain exposure with no restrictions.

    Before the launch of spot Bitcoin ETF products, retail investors largely controlled the supply, with more intense volatility on record. With institutions now buying, concerns around market manipulation are beginning to rise.

    Bitcoin scarcity at play

    A few days ago, the total Bitcoin mined topped 20,000,000 units out of the total of 21,000,000 BTC. This feat comes despite the occasional shift in mining difficulty and the gradual pivot to the AI industry by miners.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 03/10/2026 - 12:06
    Bitcoin's Funding Rate Hits Lowest Since Early 2023
    ByCaroline Amosun

    With accumulation growing, a massive liquidity crunch is currently building for Bitcoin, one that proponents believe would help uplift the price of the asset in the mid- to long term.

    As of writing time, the price of Bitcoin was trading for $69,386, down 1.5% in the past 24 hours. The coin has continued to trade in a range-bound motion amid macroeconomic instability.

    #Adam Back #MicroStrategy #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 11, 2026 - 13:03
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Prints +100% Surge in Volume: Are Meme Coins Becoming More Active?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 11, 2026 - 12:26
    Ethereum Whale Buys $100 Million ETH as On-Chain Activity Hits Record Highs
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Records $175M Net Inflows in February, Ranking 4th Among Global CEXs
    Endorphina Club Returns to Host the GamingTECH CEE Awards Ceremony & Party at HIPTHER Prague Summit 2026
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Launches Institutional Markets Summit: Pioneering Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 11, 2026 - 13:16
    Adam Back Defends Strategy's Bitcoin Bets: 'It's a Free Market'
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 11, 2026 - 13:03
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Prints +100% Surge in Volume: Are Meme Coins Becoming More Active?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 11, 2026 - 12:26
    Ethereum Whale Buys $100 Million ETH as On-Chain Activity Hits Record Highs
    Yuri Molchan
    Show all