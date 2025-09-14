Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for September 14

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 14/09/2025 - 15:59
    Can bulls keep rate of XRP above $3 until end of week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins are in the red zone on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has fallen by almost 4% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is near the local support of $3. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day.

    However, if a bounce back from the current prices does not happen, the fall may continue to the $2.95 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP is going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $3.1560. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, the decline is likely to continue to the $2.90-$2.95 range.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, neither side is dominating as the rate of XRP is far from the support and resistance levels. The volume is low, which means neither side has enough energy for a further sharp move. All in all, consolidation around the current prices is the more likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $3.032 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
