'Not Bridges': Cardano Builder Highlights Vision for Direct Withdrawals

In a recent tweet, Cardano builder Input Output Group clarified the motivation for the USDCx infrastructure on Cardano. USDCx is a Cardano-native asset fully backed 1:1 by USDC held in Circle’s xReserve smart contract.

In February, Input Output in collaboration with Circle deployed the technical infrastructure for USDCx on Cardano, bringing dollar-denominated liquidity backed by USDC in Circle xReserve. This integration connects Cardano to Circle’s xReserve infrastructure.

Users will be able to engage with DeFi liquidity, lending, payments and real-world asset settlement through USDCx.

As a result of the integration of USDCx on Cardano, users have access to a dedicated USDCx Bridge web application that enables them to deposit USDC into the xReserve smart contract on Ethereum and mint the equivalent amount of USDCx on Cardano; burn USDCx on Cardano to release the equivalent amount of USDC on Ethereum; deposit USDC into the xReserve smart contract on Ethereum and automatically swap a portion of that to any Cardano native asset (CNA) via supported direct DEX integrations (currently Minswap); withdraw or deposit USDC directly on any supported centralized exchange into USDCx in their Cardano wallets without needing to interact with Ethereum.

Clarification made

As expected, criticism arose from certain quarters of the crypto community.

The goal was never "use a bridge." The goal was "withdraw to Cardano."

Great breakdown of how xReserve makes that possible. The infrastructure is there, now it's about adoption. https://t.co/uscWaylST0?from=article-links Advertisement March 6, 2026

"The goal was never use a bridge, the goal was withdraw to Cardano," IOG said in a recent tweet. The Cardano builder engaged with an X article from ADA community member Pete explaining the USDCx infrastructure.

Pete highlights the xReserve smart contract, which brings USDCx to Cardano, as that which is utilized by centralized exchanges to move USDC between chains without a bridge UI or wrapping confusion.

According to IOG, USDCx is not a short-term initiative but an ecosystem-level upgrade to Cardano’s financial rails. This suggests the potential of infrastructure advancement in the days ahead as adoption grows.