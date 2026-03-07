AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Not Bridges': Cardano Builder Highlights Vision for Direct Withdrawals

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 7/03/2026 - 15:27
    Cardano builder Input Output Group has explained the motivation behind the recent stablecoin push in the Cardano ecosystem.
    Advertisement
    'Not Bridges': Cardano Builder Highlights Vision for Direct Withdrawals
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    In a recent tweet, Cardano builder Input Output Group clarified the motivation for the USDCx infrastructure on Cardano. USDCx is a Cardano-native asset fully backed 1:1 by USDC held in Circle’s xReserve smart contract.

    Advertisement

    In February, Input Output in collaboration with Circle deployed the technical infrastructure for USDCx on Cardano, bringing dollar-denominated liquidity backed by USDC in Circle xReserve. This integration connects Cardano to Circle’s xReserve infrastructure.

    Users will be able to engage with DeFi liquidity, lending, payments and real-world asset settlement through USDCx.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Review: Ethereum (ETH) Hits First Bullish Setup in 2026, Bitcoin Must Get Comfortable in $70,000s, Was Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Neutralized? Ripple CTO Emeritus Reacts to XRP Price, Shiba Inu Prints 666% Spike in Futures, Dogecoin Erases Zero — U.Today Crypto Digest

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 02/21/2026 - 11:43
    Cardano Welcomes New Smart Contract Release Ahead of Intra-Era Hard Fork
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement

    As a result of the integration of USDCx on Cardano, users have access to a dedicated USDCx Bridge web application that enables them to deposit USDC into the xReserve smart contract on Ethereum and mint the equivalent amount of USDCx on Cardano; burn USDCx on Cardano to release the equivalent amount of USDC on Ethereum; deposit USDC into the xReserve smart contract on Ethereum and automatically swap a portion of that to any Cardano native asset (CNA) via supported direct DEX integrations (currently Minswap); withdraw or deposit USDC directly on any supported centralized exchange into USDCx in their Cardano wallets without needing to interact with Ethereum.

    Clarification made

    As expected, criticism arose from certain quarters of the crypto community. In a recent tweet, Cardano builder Input Output Group clarified the motivation for the USDCx infrastructure on Cardano.

    "The goal was never use a bridge, the goal was withdraw to Cardano," IOG said in a recent tweet. The Cardano builder engaged with an X article from ADA community member Pete explaining the USDCx infrastructure.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 09/03/2025 - 18:36
    Cardano Developer IOG Dispels 'FUD' with Major Audit
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Pete highlights the xReserve smart contract, which brings USDCx to Cardano, as that which is utilized by centralized exchanges to move USDC between chains without a bridge UI or wrapping confusion.

    According to IOG, USDCx is not a short-term initiative but an ecosystem-level upgrade to Cardano’s financial rails. This suggests the potential of infrastructure advancement in the days ahead as adoption grows.

    #Cardano News #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 7, 2026 - 15:00
    1.7 Billion Cardano in 24 Hours, ADA Bulls React to Market Sentiment Shift
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 7, 2026 - 14:27
    Ripple Expands Institutional Push as XRPL Progress Continues
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Launches Gold vs. Crypto Campaign: Zero-Fee Trading and $1M Prize Pool
    Nordic Blockchain Conference returns to Stockholm for its 8th edition, highlighting the future of digital finance, policy, and blockchain’s interplay with other frontier technologies.
    Toobit Launches March Spot Challenge with Deposit and Trading Prizes
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 7, 2026 - 15:27
    'Not Bridges': Cardano Builder Highlights Vision for Direct Withdrawals
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 7, 2026 - 15:00
    1.7 Billion Cardano in 24 Hours, ADA Bulls React to Market Sentiment Shift
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 7, 2026 - 14:27
    Ripple Expands Institutional Push as XRPL Progress Continues
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all