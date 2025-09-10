XRP Price Prediction for September 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins keep setting new local peaks, however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has fallen by 1.31% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is closer to the resistance than to the support. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, one can expect a level breakout, followed by an ongoing upward move to the $3 area.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, one should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of the nearest level of $3.0263.

If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $3.10 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP is going up after a false breakout of the $2.7280 level. However, bulls might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $2.90-$3.10 is the most likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $2.9683 at press time.