    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for October 31

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has upward move of XRP ended yet?
    Thu, 31/10/2024 - 15:32
    A correction has arrived on the crypto market, according to CoinStats.

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has fallen by 2.89% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is declining after a breakout of the support of $0.5163. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, the drop is likely to continue to the $0.50 area.

    On the bigger time frame, the rate is coming back to the support of $0.4929. 

    If buyers lose the $0.50 mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $0.48-$0.49 range soon.

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. However, if the drop of XRP continues from the current prices, traders may witness a test of $0.48.

    XRP is trading at $0.5097 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

